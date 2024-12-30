After over a year away, Charlotte Flair could make her return to WWE soon from her leg injury. Or is she promoting a new project?

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, Flair posted an image on X, formerly Twitter. It was taken from behind her as she looked at several computer screens.

“It's all about the game and how you play it,” Flair's caption read.

Expand Tweet

The caption is a reference to the theme song of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the head of WWE Creative. This could be a signal that she is bound to return sooner rather than later.

Some fans in the comment have theories as to what this may mean. Several fans theorized that Flair is the “SmackDown hacker” from several years ago.

However, it is also possible that Flair's post is related to a new project she is working on. Perhaps her cryptic caption was a way to get WWE fans riled up about her eventual return while promoting the new project. The social media page for a new indie movie called You Lose You Die also posted the image on their Instagram with the caption, “Ms. Perfect.”

Charlotte Flair's injury and WWE return

Either way, Flair seems destined to return to WWE soon. She has been posting recovery updates and looks healthy and ready to go.

She suffered three devastating leg injuries on the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. In a match against Asuka, she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Of course, she had to miss marquee 2024 PLEs like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania XL, and SummerSlam. In one week, WWE's Monday Night RAW will move to Netflix — perhaps she will make her return there.

They could also be holding it off until the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. Flair returning as a surprise entrant in one of WWE's iconic match types would be fitting.

Either way, she seems destined to return ahead of WrestleMania 41. Flair is usually a big part of the yearly show, and she will likely want to make up for lost time due to the injury.

Since becoming a part of WWE's main roster in 2015, Flair has become one of the most decorated women's wrestlers of all time. She was the first RAW Women's Champion and has held the belt six times. Additionally, she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship seven times.

Upon joining the main roster, Flair also became the final Diva's Champion before the moniker was retired. She has also won the NXT Women's Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Asuka.