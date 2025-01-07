Just one night after going to the 2025 Golden Globes, Kieran Culkin attended WWE's Monday Night RAW premiere on Netflix and linked up with CM Punk after the show. His brother, Macaulay Culkin, was also present.

The 2025 Golden Globe winner waited at ringside for Punk after the main event. A fan in the crowd caught the two briefly chatting. It is a very brief moment, but probably one that meant a lot to Culkin if he is a fan.

The night before on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Culkin won his second Golden Globe award. His first came in 2024 when he won Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for his performance in Succession. He previously was nominated for four other Golden Globes.

At the 2025 ceremony, he won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his performance in A Real Pain. The movie was also nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Screenplay (Motion Picture).

Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote, directed, and starred in A Real Pain, was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).

WWE fan Kieran Culkin is best known for playing Roman Roy in Succession. He made his acting debut in 1990, appearing alongside his brother in Home Alone. He also appeared in Only the Lonely, Father of the Bride, Nowhere to Run, and She's All That early in his career.

His career continued to blossom when he starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. More recently, he has starred in No Sudden Move and A Real Pain. He also has a main role in Solar Opposites.

WWE's Monday Night RAW premiere on Netflix

On Monday, January 6, 2025, WWE's Monday Night RAW premiered on Netflix. The show was a star-studded affair, with the likes of John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns appearing.

There were several A-list celebrities there, too. Vanessa Hudgens, Gabriel Iglesias, Nikki Garcia, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. all attended the show.

The show began with a promo from The Rock. Immediately after, Reigns and Solo Sikoa fought in a “Tribal Combat” match for the coveted position as the lone Tribal Chief.

There was also a Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Finally, Ripley regained the championship that she never lost.

The main event was a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. It was a brutal affair, but Punk ultimately came out on top, beating Rollins after delivering two Go to Sleeps.