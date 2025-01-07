WWE pulled out all the stops for Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix, including having Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and other top stars there. But the biggest pop of the night may have been WWE fan Macaulay Culkin, who attended RAW's Netflix premiere.

During the show, WWE showed various celebrities that were at the show. These included big names like Gabriel Iglesias, Vanessa Hudgens, and O'Shea Jackson Jr, who had a Los Angeles Lakers championship belt It was Culkin who got the loudest reaction from the crowd aside from The Rock.

Before they panned to him, he hid underneath his baseball cap. The hat read “Papa” before Culkin revealed himself. RAW announcer Michael Cole joked he's “not Home Alone tonight.”

The stars were out for RAW's Netflix premiere. The card was stacked with big names filling it out. It was the beginning of a new era for WWE.

Who is WWE fan, Macaulay Culkin?

Culkin is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise. Both of the Chris Columbus-directed movies were box office hits and launched his career.

He followed up the first Home Alone movie by starring in the drama My Girl. That same year, Culkin also made an appearance in Columbus' Only the Lonely.

In the subsequent years, Culkin has cut back on his acting roles. He has appeared in projects like The Good Son, The Pagemaster, Party Monster, The Wrong Ferrari, and Adam Green's Aladdin. His last movie role was in Changeland in 2019.

WWE's RAW premiere on Netflix

The first episode of RAW on Netflix was stacked. The Rock kicked it off by delivering a promo to usher in a new era. Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa immediately followed, with the former regaining the coveted Ula Fala.

John Cena then began his farewell tour from WWE. He delivered a passionate promo about his expectations for this final run, which sounds like it will conclude in December 2025.

There was also a Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. After many months of chasing the title she relinquished due to injury, Ripley finally regained the championship.

The show concluded with a heated match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Despite Rollins dominating the early goings of the match, Punk came out on top. He hit two Go to Sleeps in succession before pinning Rollins.

This is only the first event in the new Netflix era. While not every show will be loaded with marquee PLE-level matches, this show was a blockbuster way to commence the new venture.