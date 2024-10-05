With Bad Blood rapidly approaching, Cody Rhodes has been tasked with hitting the professional wrestling media circuit hard to help promote the show.

And along with that task comes questions about, well, just about everything, from which sports his daughter plans to play, to whether Darby Allin can be the face of AEW – courtesy of Darby Allin – and most often, his relationship with Roman Reigns, the man he defeated at WrestleMania 40 but will now be teaming up with this weekend in Atlanta.

Asked by Complex about his relationship with Reigns, Rhodes noted just how much the “Head of the Table” has meant to his career, and how their feud has helped to unlock a new level of his professional wrestling career.

“Every now and then, you find somebody that you stand across from the ring, whether you love them, hate them, know nothing about them, know everything about them, that there’s a spark, there’s a magic,” Rhodes told Uproxx.

“He brings something out of me. When I look at nutrition. When I look at dialing in, when I look at focus, when I look at the structure of a wrestling match, when I look at a premium event, whatever it might be, he brings something out of me that I don’t think I knew was there. I would hope I do the same for him. Cause there’s a lot of great stories to be told 30 years from now when we’re old and gray about record business being done.”

After exclusively fighting against Reigns since returning to WWE a few years back, Rhodes will now be afforded a chance to work alongside him in their mutual war against the new Bloodline. How their match shakes out could literally define the future of the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes broke down his Georgia Tech segment with Roman Reigns

Elsewhere on his media tour, this time on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes discussed how his SmackDown segment with Reigns at Georgia Tech came together and why it was the perfect way to set up their feud.

“We didn’t shake [hands], we didn’t shake. We agreed, being a wrestling fan, you know there’s always this ‘Will they coexist thing?’ when you get the odd couple tag teams, who’s gonna turn on who? Whatever it may be,” Rhodes explained via Fightful.

“This was a good way of setting up, that’s not what this match is about. We have agreed to coexist. We did not need to shake, and I wish people could have been on the ground there to see how real it really is with myself and my tag team partner at Bad Blood, we stood on opposite sides of the field for all of the pre-shoot as they were getting the lights and everything ready. No discussion whatsoever, no awareness of what the other might say to the other, and we just walked across the field, met at the 50, ran it straight through.”

You know, you really have to give Rhodes credit for this one, as it's hard to imagine a better way to establish the state of this match, that the duo aren't friends, but that they still have to work together all the same because of their common goal. In the end, that's all the setup most WWE fans really need, as it's the payoff that will really set up the future.