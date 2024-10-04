From CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's Hell in a Cell match to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes‘ team-up, the WWE has a stacked match card for Bad Blood.

WWE Bad Blood match card

Below is the full match card for the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE. The event starts at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. This is an earlier start time due to the UFC 307 event happening that night.

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's rubber match

While McIntyre got the first win in his feud with Punk, the Scottish Psychopath will get his comeuppance in the trilogy closer. He may be bigger and stronger than Punk, but the Straight Edge superstar has “heart,” as he says.

The match will be brutal. Expect lots of violence and blood in their third encounter. But ultimately, Punk will hit a GTS, or perhaps a top-rope Pepsi Plunge, to put McIntyre away for good.

Final prediction: CM Punk defeats Drew McIntyre.

Money in the Bank cash-in?

WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

The match between Nia Jax and Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship is one of the PLE's filler matches. No offense to either party—they are both valuable parts of SmackDown—but the match's intrigue comes from Tiffany Stratton possibly cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Jax still needs to get a definitive win over Bayley to solidify her reign. Expect her to do so. It is still too early for Stratton to cash in her contract, but it is coming sooner rather than later.

Final prediction: Nia Jax retains the WWE Women's Championship.

Judgment Day feuds

Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

The turn of Bálor on Priest was inevitable. Priest will finally get his hands on Bálor in a one-on-one match after months of being tormented.

Unlike Morgan vs. Ripley, the rivalry between Bálor and Priest has plenty of legs. The WWE can stretch out this feud into the Royal Rumble if they want to with a trilogy of matches.

I think Priest gets the first win, setting up Bálor to win their next encounter. It could go either way, especially given the Terror Twins (Priest and Ripley) defeated Bálor and Morgan at Bash in Berlin.

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

While I doubt Jax will lose her title, Morgan probably will. The feud between Morgan and Ripley has very little legs left — and the end game is Ripley winning back the title she never lost.

So, despite interference from Judgment Day, maybe even a Raquel Rodriguez appearance, Ripley will overcome the odds. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will be hung over the ring during the match. Ripley will win and establish that she doesn't need a man child by her side.

Final prediction: Rhea Ripley wins the Women's World Championship.

Roman Reigns and the Future of the Bloodline

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)

Closing the show is the tag team match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes taking on the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Despite being bitter rivals, Rhodes and Reigns will attempt to team.

Expect plenty of “Can they coexist?” tropes early on. Rhodes and Reigns' egos will play a big role in the match. One will tag themself in, much to the other's dismay.

Ultimately, the Bloodline will win, asserting their dominance in WWE. This sets up matches between Rhodes and Sikoa and Reigns and Fatu.

The biggest moment may come after the match. The Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, could be coming back. He has unfinished business with Rhodes and also has to start building to his inevitable WrestleMania match with Reigns.

Whose side he returns to is the question. Will he reveal himself to be the puppet master of the Bloodline? Or will they save that reveal?

Final prediction: The Bloodline defeat Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.