It sounds like Logan Paul could be missing WWE WrestleMania 41 due to his paternity leave.

During a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast with guest Liv Morgan, the former United States Champion was asked about his WrestleMania 41 status. He revealed that he may not make it to the marquee show since he has such a long paternity leave.

At the same time, he seemed to reveal that he will make it to WrestleMania 41. WWE fans will just have to wait and see if the Maverick makes it.

“There's a chance I'm still on paternity leave,” Paul said about his WrestleMania 41 status. “I will make this next one.”

His co-host Mike Majlak said that Paul was joking. He does not seem convinced that Paul has a two-year paternity leave. Either way, he is seemingly enjoying his time off.

On September 29, 2024, Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, announced the birth of their baby girl, Esmé Agdal Paul. He has not been seen on WWE TV since August 2024, likely prepping for this new stage of life. He faced LA Knight at the SummerSlam PLE in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Whenever he is open to coming back to WWE, the company will likely be all ears. Paul has become one of their top part-time attractions.

Logan Paul's pre-paternity leave WWE career

Paul's WWE career started in 2021 when he accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 match against Kevin Owens. After the match, Paul celebrated with Owens, resulting in him eating a Stunner.

A few months later, Paul returned as a guest on the KO Show, helping Baron Corbin attack Owens. He once again took time away from the company before having his first match at WrestleMania 38.

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul teamed with the Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul and the Miz were victorious, though the Miz turned on the social media influencer after the match.

The betrayal led to Paul's first singles match in WWE at SummerSlam. He defeated the Miz at the marquee PLE before challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel that November.

He lost that match, thanks to the Bloodline's interference. Paul was also injured during the match, causing him to sit out of WWE for a few months before making a Royal Rumble return.

In the men's Royal Rumble match, he eliminated Seth Rollins to set up a WrestleMania 39 match. He would later be eliminated by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes.

The United States Championship reign

Paul continued to compete in the WWE's top matches, including the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match. He later challenged Rey Mysterio to a match for the United States Championship at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE, winning in controversial fashion,.

During his title reign, Paul successfully defended the championship against the likes of Owens and Randy Orton. He even beat both of them in a triple threat match at WrestleMania XL.

At the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in May 2024, Paul faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he did not put his title on the line. He later lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam after holding it for 273 days.