Before WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for RAW on Netflix.

Madison Square Garden, which just hosted a stop on WWE's Holiday Tour, announced they will host RAW for the first time in three years on Monday, March 10, 2025. The show is being billed as a stop on the “Road to WrestleMania.”

The upcoming stop at the Garden will take place a little over a month before WrestleMania 41 begins. WWE's marquee yearly show will go from April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

It will be a busy couple of months for WWE stars. Their Road to WrestleMania itinerary also includes international shows in Europe later in March. The company will visit Italy, Ireland, England, Scotland, and more countries.

There will be a pre-sale for the upcoming Madison Square Garden show on Wednesday, January 8. The general sale will take place two days later on January 10 at 10 am.

WWE's history at Madison Square Garden

WWE and Madison Square Garden will forever be linked. The Garden hosted the first edition of WrestleMania on March 31, 1985. It has since hosted two more WrestleManias in 1994 and 20024, respectively.

The Garden has also hosted other marquee events like the Royal Rumble several times. WWE also seems to make a stop at the iconic New York City arena every year on their Holiday Tour.

WWE is preparing for RAW's big move to Netflix. Their flagship program will move to the streaming service after nearly two consecutive decades on USA Network.

Now, it will move to Netflix, who have been dipping its toes into live streaming sports. Previously, Netflix hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. They also hosted two NFL games onChristmas Day, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.

The first episode of RAW on Netflix will air on January 6, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be a star-studded event. John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan are among the confirmed names for the show.

Madison Square Garden is an arena in New York City that was first opened in its current location in 1968. It is home to several New York sports teams, including the Rangers, Knicks, and the St. John's Red Storm. Additionally, concerts and other events are held at the venue as well.