When WWE announced that Seth Rollins was going to be wrestling Omos at Backlash in Puerto Rico, it was largely met with confusion, including from the former WWE Champion himself. There was no build-up to the feud, no previous interactions that signaled bad blood one way or another, or even an inkling that MVP wanted to do business with the former champ.

Fortunately, WWE did dedicate a few minutes to explaining the match, with MVP informing Rollins that he explicitly requested a bout because of “The Visionary’s” pedigree, as securing major wins is the easiest way to help move Omos up in the company. Discussing the matter further on RAW Talk after the show, MVP let it be known that, while Rollins is one of the best, Omos is one of a kind.

“Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has had an amazing career,” MVP noted. “From ‘The Architect to ‘The Visionary to the man he is today, he’s accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish. Honest, I’m a fan, and I say that sincerely, he is one of the most impressive Superstars in the game today and that’s precisely why ‘The Nigerian Giant’ chose him. And I just, I want to impress upon Seth that Backlash is no laughing matter, wouldn’t you, big man?”

Omos then had a chance to address Rollins head-on and left little to the imagination about his intentions for Backlash.

“After Backlash, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins will not be the one laughing,” Omos declared.

Will Omos secure the win at Backlash and remove some of the stink on his resume following a loss to Brock Lesnar on Day 2 of WrestleMania 39? Or will Rollins use this match as a stepping stone to winning the brand-new WWE Heavyweight World Championship? Fans will have to tune in come May 6th to find out.