A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, one question rose above all others when it came to the match between Omos and brock lesnar: would “The Beast Incarnate” be able to use his traditional offense on the biggest man in WWE?

Now sure, Lesnar is easily one of the greatest WWE performers of all time, even if he doesn’t always want to be; he’s a 10-time WWE Champion, a star from college wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and UFC – which, very soon, may be WWE too – and the man who ended The Undertaker’s streak, even if some believe that decision has aged incredibly poorly. But Omos is 7-foot-3, 400-plus pounds, and just physically impossible to suplex if he doesn’t want to be suplexed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

… or is he? That is the question Lesnar set out to answer at WrestleMania 39, and prove it he did, working a short, yet sweet match with “The Nigerian Giant” to open up Day 2 and giving the fans a massive pop when, against all odds, the super heavyweight lifted his super, duper heavyweight opponent over his head and sent him to Suplex City on the way to a 1-2-3 victory. Was it easy? No, Lesnar had to eat some damage and watch as his efforts were for not but in the end, nature took its course, and like the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, Lesnar dominated his opponents at WrestleMania and proved why any time he’s actively in WWE, he’s a threat to take the WWE or Universal Championship.