For the second-straight week, Brock Lesnar looked small sharing the ring with his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Omos.

Now granted, this is by design, as the prospects of watching “The Beast Incarnate” suplex a 7-foot-3, 400-plus pound giant would be the sort of spectacle WWE has built WrestleManias on in the past, but that didn’t stop MVP from catching up with Byron Saxton after the show to explain why his client is unlike anyone else Lesnar has wrestled in recent memory.

“Byron, let’s examine a few things,” MVP said. “Brock Lesnar is without question the most dominant Superstar to ever come through WWE; his record speaks for itself. We have never in Brock Lesnar’s entire career seen him take a step backward. He didn’t do that with Big Show, he didn’t do that with The Undertaker, he didn’t do that with any of the greats he’s faced. However, twice, twice now, we’ve seen the Nigerian Giant dispose of Brock Lesnar, and instead of Brock Lesnar continuing forward, he stepped back.

“Today was supposed to be a weigh-in, that’s it, but Brock Lesnar was so humiliated last week that he wanted to make a statement this week. And instead of it being a weigh-in, he violently attacked the Nigerian Giant, so much so that he even picked up a scale. Brock Lesnar picked up a weapon to try to attack the Nigerian Giant. That tells me Brock Lesnar was scared. Have you ever seen Brock Lesnar grab a weapon? Never. Brock Lesnar knows that he can’t suplex the Nigerian Giant. He can’t F5 the Nigerian Giant. He can’t do anything to the Nigerian Giant that he’s ever done before. The only thing Brock Lesnar can do to the Nigerian Giant is lose to him at WrestleMania.”

Is MVP right on the money? Will Lesnar flounder against an opponent borderline designed in a lab to neutralize his strengths? Or will the 45-year-old find a way to put on a show and provide a massive pop for the fans at home? Either way, if Omos has his way, won’t be much of a match.

“At WrestleMania, I am going to destroy Brock Lesnar,” Omos added.