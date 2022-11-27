Published November 27, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Ronda Rousey is one of the baddest women on the planet; she was a transcendent force in the MMA world, parlayed her talents into roles in movies like The Fast and the Furious 7, and has since taken the professional wrestling world by storm as well, with three different title reigns as a WWE Superstar including her current run with the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Shotzi, by contrast, is a relative newcomer to the WWE’s main roster. Sure, she’s won titles too, including the NXT Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon – aka AEW’s Athena – but she’d yet to even wrestle for a championship on either RAW or SmackDown, let alone win a strap to call her own.

So naturally, when the two women, Shotzi and Rousey – plus her enforcer, Shayna Baszler – made their way down to the ring at Survivor Series for the Goldylocks bout of the five-match card, the odds were heavily in “Rowdy’s” favor. While it’s not unheard of for her to lose in the WWE ring, as another plucky young babyface, Liv Morgan, took her chip earlier in the year, the prospects of Rousey dropping her strap against an unlikely yet loveable underdog felt incredibly unlikely.

But hey, you know what they say about professional wrestling; all it takes is one mistake and three seconds and everything can change. Did Shotzi get that one-in-a-million lucky shot that Logan Paul was hoping for at Crown Jewel? Unfortunately, the answer is no; Shotzi did her best, but between the absence of Raquel Rodriguez, who “broke her elbow” on SmackDown, and the sheer power of Rousey’s shots, the “Ballsy Bad*ss” couldn’t overcome the odds to become a champion. Better luck next time, Shotzi.