For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE.

Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.

Fortunately, Sami Zayn isn’t a bad person to be in WWE, as fans have his back 100 percent, and he’s destined for a featured spot on SmackDown this Friday. So, with his “The Honorary Uce” shirt officially retired, why not embrace the piece of fabric that gave him so much internal power when it was awarded to him in mid-2022 and take back his last name with a little nod to his friend KO to boot?

Designed to mimic his old Sami Uso shirt, Zayn has opted to cover up the “Uso” with a piece of duct tape with the letters “Zayn” written on it, much like Owens’ signature sleeveless shirt that he’s worn throughout his time in WWE.

Are Zayn and KO headed for a tag team? Will Zayn, Owens, and Jey Uso form a trio to take on Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa? Only time will tell, but Zayn’s enthusiasm is certainly appreciated.