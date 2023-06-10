After securing a big-time Money in the Bank qualifying match win over Mustafa Ali, Santos Escobar was riding high, so much so that he was literally examining ladders in the backstage area to give himself an edge for the forthcoming match in London.

Taking part in a WWE Digital Exclusive segment with Megan Morant, Escobar proclaimed his desire to achieve his wrestling destiny at Money in the Bank. Asked how he feels to be booked for Money in the Bank, Escobar responded with a question of his own.

“Well Megan, before I answer that, do me a favor, can you read this?” Escobar asked.

“Sure, ‘failure to read and follow instructions on this ladder may result in injuries,” Morant responded.

“Do you know what, Megan? At London, Money in the Bank, it’s going to be the most important night in my life, and in my career,” Escobar said. “Because I’m going to climb this ladder, well, probably a taller one, all the way to the top, and I’m going to retrieve the coveted Money in the Bank contract. And when I do that, all of my Latinos out there will be proud and happy, because LWO’s Santos Escobar is going to mint his destiny to cash in that contract and become a champion. So that’s how I feel.”

Will Escobar be able to overcome the field, which is currently just Butch and LA Knight, to become a Money in the Bank Ladder match winner? Or will he come up short a la his mentor Rey Mysterio, who is literally one of the smallest performers on the WWE roster? Fans will find out soon enough.