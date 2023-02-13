Ah the Super Bowl, an event that typically has very little to do with WWE, professional wrestling, or any sport other than football, but every now and again, the two words collide in a way that is not only fun to watch but elevates both products immensely.

Case and point, Super Bowl 57, where, between drives of a back-and-forth offensive showcase between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who but The Undertaker emerged from his crypt, the underworld, or whatever biker bar the “American Bada**” has been spending his time in to socialize with the likes of Kevin Hart and Tony Hawk in a good old fashion party in the Hollywood Hills.

Taking part in a commercial for Draft Kings, who have been employing Hart all season long as their brand ambassador, the “Central Intelligence” star declared that he wanted to take the under, but not before backing into ultimate under, The Undertaker, in an image that will make A.J. Styles from the Boneyard Match blush.

Did Hart, who is from the “Home of the Extreme,” Philadelphia, explicitly request Taker for the commercial? Did WWE, who use Draft Kings as a sponsor, request the Hall of Famer’s inclusion? Or did some writer simply add the joke to his treatment for the commercial and find out that Draft Kings could actually swing his inclusion in the commercial? Either way, WWE fans might just have a new Taker-Hart meme on their hands, and on a day without a major wrestling show, that’s a pretty cool development indeed.