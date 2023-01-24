Though he’s technically a SmackDown performer, RAW XXX was a special occasion that brought stars from all over the WWE Universe to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, so it was only right that LA Knight, the Friday night Megastar would travel from Los Angeles to South Philadelphia to honor the occasions and, more importantly of all, make fun of Wyatt for being a puppet-playing incel.

“Let me talk to say!” Knight began. “Last Friday on SmackDown Bray Wyatt brought back the Firefly Funhouse, yippy! A grown man incel playing with puppets with spooky music, and I’m supposed to be scared of that? Huh? Wrong! If I was anymore a man there would be two of me standing here right now, meanwhile, this guy is living on past glory. It just got me thinking, RAW is turning 30 tonight, there’s a bunch of legends back there running around, they’re living on past glory, Bray Wyatt’s living on past glory, and it just has me thinking. If every single one of those legends right now has enough tingle in their loins, yeah, why don’t you come on down here, and I’ll give you a little preview of the Pitch Black match at The Royal Rumble at your expense, yeah!.”

When no one appeared from the back to accept his quasi-challenge, Knight dug into the empty entrance ramp, cutting the sort of CM Punk-inspired firey promo that’s easy to do when no one is scheduled to appear in the segment.

“That’s about what I thought,” Knight said. “I didn’t think anybody would show up because they ain’t got enough-”

*Gong*

*Gong*

That’s right, at Knight’s request, who but The Undertaker, decked out in his “American BadA**” outfit, emerged from the back on his Harley to confront Los Angeles’ finest, and believe you me, it did not go well for Knight.

Bray Wyatt exchanged spooky words at WWE RAW XXX.

After taking to a then-empty ring and basking in the cheers of the Philadelphia crowd, Undertaker was treated to even more promotional material from LA Knight, some of which hit and some of which maybe could have used a few more seconds in the oven.

“Alright, that’s enough. Cut that!” Knight demanded from outside of the ring. “Before we take this anywhere, I heard what you said on Joe Rogan about the locker room being soft. Hey, I agree with you! You look back there, and there’re a bunch of softies and at the top of the list is Bray Wyatt. And if you think that I fall under that umbrella, then someone told you the wrong story. But I tell you what, you’re giving me an opportunity to do something right now. Let’s just think about something here, think about the irony of the headline we could create right now ‘LA Knight sends The Undertaker to the undertaker. Hahaha yeah! So I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do… I’m gonna give you a pass. I’m going to let you live to see another day, I’m going to let you live to enjoy retirement, to enjoy your family. Oh, but I want you to watch the Pitch Black match at The Royal Rumble, because, after that, they’re gonna be calling me the Lord of Darkness, yeah! Oh, and one more thing, Taker, if you ever hear someone ask you whose game it is and you’re confused, just listen because you’ll hear everybody saying LA Knight, yeah!”

Fortunately, Knight’s multiple-minutes spanning promo came to a close when the lights went black, and Bray Wyatt emerged from the back to shut up his forthcoming foe once and for all.

Running to the ring to hide from “The Fiendish One,” Taker placed his hands around Knight’s neck and almost landed his signature maneuver but instead pushed him to Wyatt, who hit the Sister Abigail for the 1-2-3. With Wyatt and Taker alone in the ring, the “Dead Man” whispered something into his former foe’s ear before riding off into the sunset to run 1-Deadman Shows and occasionally appear on podcasts. Did Taker just pass the torch to Wyatt? It sure looked that was WWE’s intention, and on Twitter, Taker himself commented on the moment too.

“Moments define this industry. This one was special!”

For the longest time, WWE has been looking for the next Undertaker, a spooky performer who can transcend the ring and consistently sell merch for decades. While Wyatt initially looked like that kind of performer under his The Fiend character, the company fired him before he could achieve that sort of longevity. With his contract renewed, this could be the start of a beautiful second act for Wyatt.