On December 2nd, 2024, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf officially got his hands on an NFL Championship… belt.

That's right, while WWE was in Washington State to help ring in the month of December, with CM Punk, the New Day, and a returning Drew McIntyre all breaking down the fallout of Survivor Series: WarGames, none other than Metcalf was in attendance to see how the Red Brand's top champions take care of business on Monday night, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque took notice. When the show came to a close, and the fans in the audience slowly cleared out into the streets of Everett, Metcalf was invited backstage, where he was given a handshake and a replica NFL title belt from “The Game” with this particular strap decked out in Seahawks colors with the team's logo in the middle for the world to see.

Does that technically make Metcalf into an NFL champion? No, that only happens when you win the Lombardi Trophy with a successful Super Bowl win, but it does make Metcalf the proud owner of an NFL Championship, or title, as others call it.

Now granted, if DK Metcalf wanted the belt, he could have purchased it off of Fanatics, as it is still on sale for Black Friday for a few hours longer, but hey, who knows, maybe this will be the start of a push for real gold? I mean, think about it: the Seahawks are the top team in the NFC West, have seemingly put it all together, and are on the way to the playoffs more likely than not either as a division champion or via the wildcard. If the Seahawks are able to pull a rabbit out of their hat and become a champion for the first time under Mike Macdonald, who knows, maybe Triple H will get an invite to the Super Bowl parade whether they can all celebrate it properly.