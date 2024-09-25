As the calendar rapidly approaches the one-year anniversary of CM Punk's surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames, folks are getting introspective about everything he's accomplished and everything he still needs to do as a member of the WWE Universe.

Some fans have fallen back in love with professional wrestling due to the return of their “Straight Edge Savior,” while others have felt underwhelmed by his return, as he's spent more time appearing on NXT than actually wrestling matches due to a combination of injury and promo-heavy bookings.

One fan who firmly falls into the former category isn't a fan at all but instead, one of the greatest personalities in professional wrestling, Paul Heyman, who used some time with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest NYC to boldly declare that, after being put “through h*ll elsewhere” it's nice to see Punker actually get his due.

“It's destiny, really,” Paul Heyman said. “CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that's on top in WWE. Like any other rebel… it's the old song, you have to go through h*ll before you get to heaven, and CM Punk, the struggle is real. He is a rebel,” Heyman declared via WrestleZone.

“To this day, he's a rebel. But the rebel would never reach the top, the rebel will never get his due on his own merit if he doesn't go through pure, blatant, bloody h*ll, and that hell could not only be in WWE. He had to go through h*ll elsewhere as well, and everybody can see it and hear it and know about it and sit there and go, ‘My god, will somebody please one time give this talented man the platform that he deserves?'”

Whoa, salacious stuff, right? With elsewhere almost certainly being AEW? Well wait, it gets even better, as Heyman has plenty more to say on CM Punk's situation.

Paul Heyman is proud CM Punk is finally getting his flowers

Continuing his comments, Heyman brought it all home, noting that, after spending 20 years in the trenches, Punk finally gets to demonstrate the full breadth of his talents.

“It's been over 20 years now that he's been on the national stage, and he still doesn't get a chance to demonstrate his greatness,” Heyman said. “Now, truly for the first time, he has a chance to step out from the h*ll that he's been going through and of course, again, having to pay his dues in front of the world, as soon as he's getting started, he gets terribly injured and taken off the roster. So his fight to come back, and he came back months earlier than any doctor could have predicted because that's how badly he wanted to get back into the mix and on top in WWE.”

After spending years suggesting that he didn't want to return to WWE, Punk is back and having one of the best runs of his career. Suggesting that his AEW run was “h*ll,” however, is wildly reductive, as Tony Khan went to pretty incredible lengths to accommodate the “Best in the World” before things came to a violent end.