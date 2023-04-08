A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When news broke that not only was WWE officially merging with UFC under the Endeavor brand to become the one entity, but that Vince McMahon was going to be sticking about in the role of “Executive Chairman,” it left fans wondering whether the last eight months of exceptional booking, wrestling-heavy shows, and storylines that had tangible stakes was over.

While he was a polarizing talent in the ring, fans and wrestlers alike have absolutely adored Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s booking both in NXT and then on the main roster, with his “Premium Live Events’ earning rave reviews and two of his matches at WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens versus The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship and the Triple threat of Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, earning five-star ratings. With Dave Meltzer reporting that Mr. McMahon was very hands-on in the booking of the RAW after WrestleMania, reporting backed up by the eye test and the sheer lack of wrestling on the three-hour show, fans wondered if the last eight months were all a dream or a tease of a future that will never be.

With that being said, the hatred toward the direction Mr. McMahon wants to take the on-screen product isn’t as universal as some fans might hope, with none other than Ric Flair siding with the Executive Chairman staying involved with the company on his To Be The Man podcast.

“I just personally hope that the McMahon family… he is still allowed to run the WWE,” Flair said via EWrestling News. “Because god forbid, we have another situation where Turner buys the NWA. That turned into the worst-case scenario ever.”

Asked where or not he believes McMahon should be allowed to return to the lead creative voice within WWE, taking the power back from his son-in-law after a very successful eight-month run with the proverbial book, Flair was similarly complementary, even if he wasn’t ready to pick a side on way or another.

“It all depends on whose ego, who’s doing what,” Flair surmised. “But if they don’t keep Vince involved and let him help them make creative decisions, I don’t think they’ll be as successful as they would be with him. People say they’re upset with Vince. I didn’t see anybody upset with him. There’s always gonna be people that are complaining about their position in the company because they’re not where they want to be or they think they should be, but that’s not the fault of Hunter or Vince. Some people have a pretty high opinion of themselves that they should keep to themselves, rather than complain publicly, in my opinion.”

If Flair isn’t aware of anyone, from the fans to the talent in the back, being disappointed with Mr. McMahon’s booking them, he hasn’t been paying attention, as, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, some performers have discussed asking for their release if Levesque is removed from leadership. Still, it’s interesting to learn that disdain for McMahon isn’t universal, and some still want to see his vision on screen.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ric Flair had one big complaint about WWE’s booking of WrestleMania 39.

While Ric Flair is a fan of the McMahons, he isn’t a company yes man who likes everything the promotion does without fail. No, discussing the last week of WWE further, Levesque noted that while he largely liked WrestleMania 39, he had an issue with the booking of Night 1, namely when each match was placed on the card.

“We’re talking about what I think should personally happen in the promotion,” Flair said via TJF Wrestling. “There’s no way that Sami and KO and The Usos would go on after Ashley [Charlotte] and Rhea, no way. Only in the WWE. [Conrad says that he thinks that The Usos vs. KO and Sami had the better story] That’s not the point. We’re talking about a single Championship from a girl that won the Royal Rumble. Why are we just breaking tradition just for one [night], for what? Why are we breaking tradition for one night?”

Alright, so all things considered, it’s not too surprising to hear that Flair wouldn’t be too pleased with his daughter, Charlotte Flair, having to wrestle in the penultimate match of the show instead of last in order to facilitate a main event moment for Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Usos. Still, as his co-host, Conrad Thompson, pointed out, The Bloodline had the better storyline, and putting them in the main event made for an incredible end to the first night of WrestleMania 39. Even if Flair wanted to see his daughter turn in an incredible effort in the main event, WWE made the right call, and both matches delivered in a big way.