Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

When Vince McMahon left the company, Triple H took over and began crafting WWE in his vision. But with McMahon making his return to WWE, Triple H’s goals look to have taken a backseat.

McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE in July, handing creative duties over to HHH. However, as he looked to sell the company, McMahon made his return in January. Now that he’s back, McMahon seems to be jumping to the head of creative once again, via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He’s there, and he’s the decision maker, and he’s number one,” Meltzer said of McMahon. “He’s number one, that’s it.”

“Triple H has gone from being ‘the guy’ to being basically what Paul Heyman and what Bruce Pritchard was before,” Meltzer continued. “Where they’re ‘in charge,’ but everything gets overruled.”

McMahon achieved his ultimate goal of selling WWE. The company merged with UFC to create a $9.1 billion valuation between both brands. However, even after the sale, McMahon seems poised to remain in a creative role.

That role had belonged to Triple H. Before McMahon, HHH called the shots and determined what fans would see on TV each week. With McMahon back, Triple H appears to be demoted, with McMahon reclaiming his spot.

During the Raw/SmackDown brand split in 2019, Heyman was given control of Raw before Pritchard took over. In both situations, Meltzer claims McMahon still had the real control. Much like Vince is doing to HHH now.

When he resigned, fans were excited for the idea of Triple H running the show. He brought fresh ideas and many wrestlers back that Vince McMahon had fired. But after just a couple months, HHH seems to have lost control.

Vince is back in charge.