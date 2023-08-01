After watching Logan Paul talk up the crowd in his final RAW appearance before SummerSlam, Ricochet made his way to the ring like a galavanting hero to inform the “Maverick” just how he feels heading into the biggest show of the summer.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait Logan, what's going on, man?” Ricochet asked as the crowd chanted his name. What's going on? I mean, last week I was in the live stream, a great live stream, all-time live stream but this week, I'm in your head. Because okay, we've seen you do this over and over again, you come out here and you try to spin the story in order to make yourself look like the good guy but I hate to break it to you, but you're not the good guy in this situation. Because listen, you can fool the people who pay to follow you online, but you're not fooling anyone in Houston.

“But Logan, you did actually say one thing that's true, out of all the crap that's spewed out of you mouth, you did say one thing that was correct: our match at SummerSlam, it will be box office, it will be all-time, that is the truth. But before that happens, I need to say something; while I may not like anything about you and I think that you are a horrible human being, they do too, but if there's one thing Logan, there's one thing that I can respect is that you are an athlete, you are a competitor, you are an amazing showman, and if there's something that Ricochet can respect, I can always respect that.”

Aw, in a way, that's actually nice; Ricochet actually offered up props to his foe in order to make their match into a good, clean fight between like-minded competitors in Detroit. I mean, he did call the social media star a “horrible person,” but that's a relatively light insult in professional wrestling. Would Paul take it that way? Well, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as he let it be known relatively quickly with a response that should make things very interesting heading into the big show.

Logan Paul takes things to an incredibly personal place ahead of SummerSlam.

After listening to Ricochet talk his trash, cycling through his greatest hits in his final face-to-face meeting with the social media star ahead of SummerSlam, Paul earned his chance to respond and took things to a personal spot that even the “One and Only” couldn't have predicted.

“You know what? You know what, I really appreciate that Ricochet,” Logan Paul said. “I'm serious, I really appreciate that, and if we're being honest here, yeah, I'll admit it, Ricochet, you are one of the greatest to ever do it… until I showed up, come on, baby. Come on, hey, you and I were not so different, brother; sometimes we even think alike, no we do, Ricochet, we think alike, bro. This thing between us, this didn't start back at Money in the Bank; this started way earlier this year at the Royal Rumble when I made us go viral in that epic double jump spot.”

After sharing a clip of his double jump spot with Ricochet at the Royal Rumble, Paul turned back to the audience and delivered one final shot in his soon-to-be opponent's direction.

“Man, I really got it, don't I? But hey, you're right, brother, you're right, you and I are gonna put on a h*ll of a match. Put ‘er there, pal,” Paul asked before Ricochet bumped his fist. “There he is. Oh Ricochet, one more thing, one more thing before you go; after the match on Saturday, the ring announcer is going to announce the winner of the match, right? And that ring announcer over there, Samyeah Ricochet, Santha Irvin, hi Samantha, that's your fiance, right? Ah, that's what I thought, so yeah Ricochet, after I beat you at SummerSlam, I hope there's no hard feeling when I have your girl saying ‘And the winner is Logan Paul.'”

Understandably, this did not sit too well with Ricochet, and after taking his foe down, the duo brawled before “Prince Puma” found himself laid out by one of the “Maverick's” signature One in a Million Punches, leaving him face down in the ring as the social media star laughed it off into the commercial break. If it looked like this was certainly going to go Paul's way at SummerSlam, maybe he shouldn't have made things so personal to set up a classic babyface victory.