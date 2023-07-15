After a week of anticipation, the WWE Universe finally got to hear what Jey Uso had to say about his battle with Roman Reigns at Tribal Court, where Jimmy Uso suffered an injury Michael Cole revealed to be “ruptured rib cartilage” that will leave him out of action indefinitely.

Welcomed to the ring like a hero, Uso fully embraced his status as one of the top babyfaces in WWE, even if he's still a little bit rough around the edges thanks to years of Bloodline bull.

“You know what? Growing up, me and Jimmy, inseparable,” Uso said. “I'm talking about glued at the hip. If I'm there, he's there. If he's there, I'm there. Like having brothers is a great thing, man, but there's something about us being twins that makes us special. Twins know. If he's sad, I'm sad. If he's happy, I'm happy. And if he's mad, I'm mad. But if he's hurt, I'm hurt, too! Just never, in a million years, would I think he'd be hurt by my own family member. I respect the hierarchy, I respect the culture. I respect our grandparents, our mothers, our fathers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, but hey, Roman Reigns, please believe, when it come to you, I'm disrespecting all of you. And Solo, yeah yeah, I'mma spank you like I did last week, little brother. And ‘Wise Man,' ‘Wise Man,' man, you've been puppeteering my family for over forty-plus years. Guess what? All that stops right here. Cuz you're looking at the real Head of the Table. The real Chief and his name is ‘Main Event' Jey Uso now!”

Unfortunately for Jey, he wasn't going to be able to simply make his peace and ride off into the sunset, with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa introducing themselves to the audience in Raleigh, North Carolina, and needless to say, they didn't walk down to the ring to simply hear what the “Main Event” had to say.

"You're lookin' at the real HEAD OF THE TABLE, the REAL CHIEF and his name is MAIN EVENT JEY USO!" Jey @WWEUsos is FIRED UP! 🔥😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/drc9ZG7fcR — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2023

Paul Heyman reveals that The Bloodline will “never forgive” Jey Uso.

Holding a microphone like fans have come to expect over his four decades in professional wrestling, Paul Heyman locked eyes with Jey Uso and unloaded the chamber on the Ronin Uso.

“Ladies and gentlemen. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. This is the enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo, except Solo is not here to enforce my will. Solo is not here to enforce victory for The Bloodline. Solo is here to enforce peace. Now Jey, we're going to step into the ring and nothing is gonna happen but a conversation because you know how this works. It's worked this way long before you were even born. This is something handed down from Afa, and Sika, and their father, and his father, and his father, and his father before him.

Next week, here on SmackDown, you and Roman Reigns will go face to face, and you will discuss the rules of engagement. For tonight, I'm just gonna have a little chat about things. And I understand you're angry. You're hostile. You're filled with vengeance, you wanted to manifest in some sort of revenge for your twin brother, Jimmy, and that anger and that hostility, that righteous indignation on behalf of your family, Jey? You're sounding more and more like a Tribal Chief every single day. You're right, Solo, you're 100% right. He has no self-awareness. He doesn't understand. He doesn't have the conscience needed to be the right man. Man, Jey, don't you understand? What happened to Jimmy is all, your, fault. You rose up against the Tribal Chief. You opposed Roman Reigns. You wanted to become the head of the family. You wanted to become the protector of everybody's children. You wanted to be the conscience, the good will. You wanted to take this family with another reputation.”

Why am I bothering telling you? Jimmy! Jimmy! Jim! Jim! It's me, your favorite Jew-so. I'm here to tell you right now, do you know why you're in the hospital, Jimmy? Do you know why you caught that beating, Jimmy? It's all because of your twin brother, Jey Uso. Joshua Samuel Fatu, I tell you this straight to your face: I don't know how you can ever forgive yourself. I don't know how Jimmy will ever forgive you. Your father will never forgive you. Your mother will never forgive you. I, I love you and Jimmy, I will never forgive you. Your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will never forgive you.”

Having heard enough, Sikoa took the microphone from the “Wise Man” and added his two cents to the conversation.

“What happened to Jimmy? That's all on you,” Sikoa said. “And me? I will never forgive you either.”

Clearly at a boiling point, the brothers began to brawl, with Uso landing a superkick on Heyman's neck that dropped the “Wise Man” to the mat and dangerously close to joining Jimmy Uso in the hospital. With The Bloodline set to reconvene next week to discuss the terms for “trial by combat,” it's safe to say fans haven't heard the last from any parties involved in the lead-up to SummerSlam.