When every other match is in the books at SummerSlam, fans from Booker T to you and me will be afforded a chance to see something they've wanted to see since all the way back in 2021, the rubber match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, this time held under Tribal Combat rules, in the main event.

Soon, fans will find out who will stand at the “Head of the Table” as the new “Tribal Chief” and who will be forced to fall in line behind them, be that a new feeling or a familiar one for the performer in question.

Discussing WWE's longest-running storyline, which may or may not come to an end in Detroit, Booker T picked his side in the great Bloodline Civil War, picking Jey to leave Motor City with a new piece of jewelry around his waist.

“It's a great story for Jey to try to [become] the Head of the Table,” Booker said. “It's a great time to do it. … It puts Jey in a great position to solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know,” Booker T said via Wrestling Inc.

“If Jey did it – you know me, man. I'm going to be proud. I'd say, ‘Wow, man, he did it. He stayed the course. He went out there and cashed in. They believed in him, and he didn't let them down. He went out there and performed.' That's what I'm loving about watching the Usos – both of them – go out there and do their thing. I'm serious. Those guys – I'm proud of both of those guys for what they've achieved and what they've accomplished in WWE.”

Now for fans out of the know, Booker has a bit of a vested interest in who wins the match, as Jimmy and Jey wrestled for Reality of Wrestling when they were still working as the Samoan Soldiers during their pre-WWE days. Still, after being a fan of the entire Bloodline story for years now, it looks like King Book is ready to see a change at the top of the WWE card.

Booker T reveals why he would never book Blood and Guts in Reality of Wrestling.

Elsewhere in his Hall of Fame podcasting endeavors, Booker T was asked by his cohost Brad Gilmore if he watched the hottest television show of the month, Blood and Guts, the AEW event that drew a massive number to TBS from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

While Booker T noted that he did watch the show and is familiar with the concept of WarGames – he appeared in four WarGames matches in WCW, if you recall – he isn't personally a fan of the match format and won't be bringing it to his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, any time soon.

“Yeah, so I saw it. Yeah, I saw it. I tried to watch it. It was just a lot going on, man. Just a lot is going on. It's really hard to pull off those kinda matches and make 'em, you know, where people go, ‘Wow, that was one of the greatest matches I've ever seen.' I don't know, you know if it was, if it was what you were looking for as far as Blood and Guts, you got it. You know? But for me, I'm not that type of dude,” Booker T said via Wrestling Headlines.

“I try to run Reality of Wrestling that way [teaching modern wrestling] just because, you know, I'm from the old school, but I don't try to think like everything in the old school worked today. It just doesn't. The fans today are different. Uh, just like, for instance, NXT's fast pace. I get it, man. I get it. Because that's why wrestling is fast-paced these days, but if you get a little bit of time in, that'll get the fans to come into the ring, that for me, that would be even better. I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking for those guys that can create that moment at the same time. But I can't think everything back in the day was gonna work today. You think that way you're gonna be missing a boat. Well, don't pick the microphone up in Reality Of Wrestling. Don't pick up a chair. Don't just go diving over the top rope. You know, that type of stuff. It, you don't do it. You know, in Reality, arresting, I mean, everything needs to be approved just because it's a show. That's what it is. And if you look at it as anything other than that, you're gonna have guys coming in and playing wrestlers and wanting to be, you know, Mr. Andy. That's not what it's about.”

Does every promotion need to be for every fan? I would venture to say no; WWE has fans would recoil in horror at some of the things indie hardcore stalwarts like GCW and CZW have put in their rings, and those promotions' fans would be similarly put off by a show featuring a half-dozen video segments, especially if they featured the humor of a Disney Channel original series. Considering how many ROW alums are currently succeeding in professional wrestling, it's safe to say Booker has a good idea of how to run his show, and if he's footing the bill, that idea should be respected.