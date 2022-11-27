Published November 27, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 3 min read

To paraphrase an old saying, when in a WWE WarGames Match, do as the WarGames do.

After reinvigorating the WarGames format in NXT during his run as the head booker, Triple H shocked the world once more when he announced that Survivor Series would feature not one but two of the double-ringed cage matches, one featuring 10 of the promotion’s best women and another for the men of The Bloodline, who were borderline locks to make the match since it was announced.

Since then, each team on the women’s side has built out their rosters, with Team Damage CTRL adding Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to their ranks and Team Bianca Belair obviously asking Asuka and Alexa Bliss but throwing a pair of wrinkles into the equation with the additions of Mia Yim, who was still wrestling in Impact back in September, and Becky Lynch, who was out with injury following the one-two punch of a SummerSlam separated shoulder injury and a Kayfabed arm injury on the next episode of RAW.

Would Team Belair, loaded up with former champions without much connective tissue, be able to come together on-the-fly to secure a babyface victory? Or would the cohesion of Damage CTRL plus the wildness of Cross and the sheer brutality of Ripley prove too much for the current RAW Women’s Champion? Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out, as Levesque booked the match first and provided a solid 45 minutes of action for the fans in Boston – and watching from home on Peacock – to take in.

Becky Lynch came in big in her WWE WarGames debut.

The Women’s WarGames match started off cleanly enough, with Bianca Belair starting things off in the ring against Dakota Kai. After securing the advantage on RAW, Team Damage CTRL got to have the odd performer added to the match at each interval, so after five minutes of one-on-one action, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY joined the match to give “The EST” the business two-on-one. From there, the match filled out, with Asuka joining the match, followed by Cross, followed by Alexa Bliss, followed by Bayley, then Mia Yim, and then Rhead Ripley, before Lynch made her triumphant return to the ring as the final performer. When the door closed behind Lynch, the match officially began almost half an hour after it began, and from there, the real action commenced.

Lynch entered a ring loaded up with plunder, including everything from trashcans to handcuffs, ladders, tables, and even kendo sticks – which are apparently an essential part of a wrestling ring setup kit – and she looked like she never left, nailing opposing performers with trashcans, kicking the crap out of Bayley, and even setting up Ripley to take a face full of Great Muta mist before taking her out of the match for quite some time.

Though things were looking testy for Team Belair for some time, with SKY hitting a huge move off the top of the cage and Cross attempting to handcuff Bliss to the cage, in the end, Lynch proved to be the ringer in the ring, and though she technically had to leave the ring to hit the match’s finishing maneuver, a leg drop from the top of the cage onto SKY and Kai on a table, in the end, Lynch got the cover, got the win, and now has an appearance and a victory in WarGames on her resume. Watch out, Damage CTRL: Becky Lynch is back, and she isn’t messing around.