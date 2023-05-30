A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Seth Rollins has been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in 2012, when he joined up in the early days of NXT after a successful run on the indies and in Ring of Honor under the Tyler Black moniker.

Since then, Rollins has had 15 different titles in WWE, 16 if you count the NXT Championship, and through it all, the do-it-all Iowan has remained one of the most popular performers in the fed regardless of what moniker he was operating under, be that “The Visionary,” “The Architect” or even “The Monday Night Messiah,” which drew mixed reviews at the time.

But now, with Night of Champions officially in the rearview, one moniker fans have to call Rollins is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as he earned that title – and Title – by taking AJ Styles to the edge and coming out on top.

Taking the ring on RAW for the first time since his triumphant win, Rollins used the opening segment of the show to run down his victory and thank the fans who helped him out there along the way.

“Albany, New York, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins!” Rollins declared as the crowd chanted that he deserved it. “And I am World Heavyweight Champion. And it’s been a long, long road to get her Albany, lots of lows, lots of highs, but standing here tonight in front of all of you, it just feels right, doesn’t it? Now I don’t want to talk too much about the past, what I’d like to do is focus on the future, because finally, Monday Night RAW has a champion who wants to be here, a champion who is going to be here, and most importantly, a champion who is ready for a fight.

“Yeah, I’m ready for a fight, I want a fight, I want all of the fights because it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from, if you step to me, the result is always going to be the same. That’s me, every Monday night, standing in this ring with the world heavyweight title around my waist and the world singing my song.”

And sing his song they did; Rollins was given a hero’s welcome on RAW now that he’s the new face of the brand, and it’s safe to say any concerns that he won’t be available to wrestle in the promotion because of his involvement in Captain America were overblown, and everyone is happy to have “The Visionary” in place at the top of the card, including AJ Styles, who made his triumphant return to the Red Brand to congratulate his Night of Champions foe.

AJ Styles congratulates Seth Rollins on a job well done.

Despite coming up short at Night of Champions, and being drafted onto SmackDown earlier this month, AJ Styles came out of the back during Seth Rollins’ speaking time on RAW to rejoin his former foe in the ring, look him in the eye, and discuss their bout in Saudi Arabia.

“Now I know I’m supposed to be on SmackDown, I was drafted over there, I get it,” Styes said. “But I couldn’t resist coming here to Monday Night RAW to say congratulations. You know I gave everything that I have, everything; I left everything I had in the ring. It’s almost like you knew everything I was going to do before I did it. And then, the WWE Universe say you deserve it. You know what Seth? I don’t think you deserve anything. You earned the right to become World Heavyweight Champion.”

“You know AJ, I’m not too good at these things, but after the beating I gave you at Night of Champions, you earned this,” Rollins said as he extended a hand.

While Styles and Rollins’ time together was short-lived, as The Judgement Day came out to demand a tag match and declare that they run WWE now that The Bloodline imploded at Night of Champions, it’s nice to know that Styles and Rollins are both firmly on the babyface side and happy for each other’s success in the ring. After only getting a match featuring the WWE Champion every once in a blue moon over the past few years with Roman Reigns as the champion on RAW, it’s clear Rollins is taking his “fighting champion” moniker to heart and taking on the first challengers who came his way, even if it’s technically as part of an impromptu tag team with with “The Phenomenal One.”