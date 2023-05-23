A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns – and Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley – will forever be linked within the WWE Universe.

Coming together to form The Shield, arguably the most popular trio in wrestling this century right up there with the New Day, all the way back in 2012, Rollins and Reigns have floated in and out of each other’s lives on WWE television but have remained connected nonetheless, even if a reunion is now impossible for obvious reasons.

But how does Rollins really feel about Reigns? Fortunately, Corey Graves asked “The Architect” that very question on RAW in the second week of his pre-taped interview while Rollins is away filming the new Captain America movie, and needless to say, the answer was fascinating.

“I love Roman Reigns, but I don’t like Roman Reigns. That’s brotherhood, right? I will always have love for that man. When everybody in the world had made us their enemies, Roman was there for me. But the person he has become and the champion he has become, I’ve got no respect for that. I just think he’s been poisoned by his own ego, and the biggest thing is that championship,” Seth Rollins said.

“He’s taking opportunities away from everybody else. That’s about as selfish as you can be. I want to become World Heavyweight Champion so we can all forget about Roman Reigns. It can be the land of opportunity. It can be the catalyst for change. It can push the industry forward. Cuz I’m gonna be around, and I want challengers. I wanna know who wants my spot, and I want them to come try to take it from me. Somebody’s gotta carry the torch when I’m gone, when Roman’s gone, who’s that going to be? I wanna know. That’s what I want.”

Asked what RAW would look like with Rollins on top, “The Visionary” described an idealistic land where performers are afforded title shots when they are ready, and everyone can sharpen their iron to progress towards their ultimate goals.

“It can be the land of opportunity. It can be the catalyst for change. It can push the industry forward,” Rollins added. “Cuz I’m gonna be around, and I want challengers. I wanna know who wants my spot, and I want them to come try to take it from me. Somebody’s gotta carry the torch when I’m gone, when Roman’s gone, who’s that going to be? I wanna know. That’s what I want.”

Can Rollins build a more perfect RAW where everyone gets a shot and no one gets buried or stranded in catering? Only time will tell, but as Rollins continued to explain, WWE is desperate for change, and he wants to be the man who brings it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seth Rollins wants to bring change and the Title back to RAW.

Turning his attention to Night of Champions, Rollins was asked about how he feels heading into the forthcoming “Premium Live Event” and arguably his most important match this year. Unsurprisingly, Rollins is feeling good about his chances, or at least was a week-plus ago when he filmed the interview.

“I see no reason why Night of Champions will be any different,” Rollins said. “I am at the top of my game, no one can touch me right now, and I don’t wanna jinx myself, I’m feeling pretty invincible.”

Rounding out his interview with one final question, Graves wanted to know why the WWE World Heavyweight Championship means so much to Rollins. For Rollins, it all comes down to a desire for change and his willingness to get it done.

“I’ll go back to exactly where we started this thing, man. It is time for change. Think, because I’ve always felt like I was never pegged to be the guy, it made me work harder to want to take that spot. This is my first love, man. Since I was four years old, as long as I can remember, this has been everything I’ve ever dreamed of. It has given me a life beyond my wildest dreams. I just wanna see it be the best it can be,” Rollins said.

“This World Heavyweight Championship, this is it, man. This is our moment to do something special. I’m putting all my chips in, I’m going all in on this World Heavyweight Championship, I’m gonna give it every single thing I’ve got. I wanna be able to create something that’s gonna be legendary. I wanna be able to create something that’s gonna live forever. I wanna be somebody that the future can look to like ‘that’s the guy. That’s the way to carry things forward.’”

Needless to say, if Rollins pulls out the dub, his choir of support will only grow louder and potentially sing his song all night long.