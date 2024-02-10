Rollins really dislikes the Rock's return.

If you asked Seth Rollins a month ago who his least favorite member of WWE Universe was, CM Punk was a borderline lock to be his answer.

Rollins lost his stuff when “Cult of Personality” hit at the end of Survivor Series, leading to a profanity ladened tirade and multiple blistering interviews on the matter, and followed that up with multiple firey promos on television, including some when the “Best in the World” stood across from him in a WWE ring.

So when Rollins is so angry at another wrestler that he actually shares his sympathy for the “Second City Saint,” someone else had to really mess up to a spectacular degree, right? Well, based on Rollins' comments in an interview with Fox Sports, that appears to be the case, as he has been “disgusted” by the return of “The Great One,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“It’s just what happens when powerful people exert their power. They just think they do whatever they want and get away with it, and that sucks. It just sucks. I don’t know any other way to put it. I guess it (resulted) in Cody getting what he wanted. We’ll figure out what’s next for the World Heavyweight title. But Cody said it best. It’s bulls**t. It feels pretty gross to me. I sold Cody on this title because I believe in this title and I do think because of Roman Reigns’ lack of independence, for lack of a better term, that this title is more prestigious and means more. Especially, going forward, if Roman Reigns keeps his title, this one is only going to get bigger. But I understand where he’s coming from. I never faulted him for wanting to finish the story – it meant so much to him,” Seth Rollins told Fox Sports via WrestleTalk.



“I understand why he made the decision, and it is what it is, and that’s his prerogative as the winner of the Royal Rumble. I don’t know why those idiots thought that was their decision to make. Ten years or something like that. The last time he came around, I don’t like (CM) Punk but he did the same thing to Punk, kinda came in and took his main event and did it two years in a row with some very not-so-memorable matches with John Cena. But yeah, now coming back, on the board of directors, like I said man, it feels like gross. I don’t like it. I feel like we gotta do something about it. Just don’t know what that next step is going to be.”

Was The Rock attempting to use his new corporate powers to bully Rhodes a “gross” action? Yeah, by design, this is a very inside baseball story – may be the most inside baseball story, according to Dave Meltzer – and Rock using his new sway to impact the booking is a very interesting way to make him a heel when fans want to cheer on his return. Fortunately, if things shake out correctly, WWE could have its cake and eat it too, as Rock may be able to turn face once more by Day 2 of WrestleMania and help Rhodes finish that very story with a win over Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins was surprised to hear “Rocky Sucks” chants.

Speaking more about fans' reaction to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson since his rapidly controversial return to the WWE Universe, this time with Maggie & Perloff, Seth Rollins admitted that even he was surprised to hear “Rocky Sucks” chants over the past few weeks, as it marks a notable change to his perception that likely even affects “The Great One.”

“I don't know. I was in the ring for the ‘Rocky Sucks' chants. You saw my reaction, that was as legitimate as it comes. I was not prepared. I was prepared maybe for a little ‘We Want Cody,' didn't know if they were going to boo The Rock. The ‘Rocky Sucks' ones, woah. That hit me,” Seth Rollins told Maggie & Perloff via Fightful.

“I was like, ‘I don't know what to do with this.' He's a brand expert, Dwayne Johnson. He knows what he's doing. He'll figure it out, one way or another. I don't know how this is going to sit with him. I don't know if he's on a level where it doesn't matter to him, he's going to do what he does, or is he going to take this to heart? He's a passionate guy. Whatever he gets involved in, it's because he has passion for it. I assume him getting back involved with WWE has a lot to do with his passion for this. That negative reaction, it might fester. Years ago, when they did this to him and chanted ‘Rocky Sucks,' they went a little further, and there were some ‘Die Rocky Die' chants. It was crazy back in the day. He took it and ran with it, and it's part of what made him who he is today. Who knows. I'm excited. WrestleMania season is upon us. So many possibilities. The Rock is back, and it's all good.”

How did The Rock actually react to the WWE Universe's at least partial rejection of his return? Did it genuinely shake him, as he's been treated like a returning hero every time he's come back since he became a full-time fixture of Hollywood? Or was this all part of the plan, as Rock has embraced working as a heel, as his “Cody Crybabies” comments clearly prove? Either way, color the “Visionary” surprised, which, considering his decade-plus in the WWE Universe, is saying something.