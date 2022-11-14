Published November 14, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 3 min read

Folks, I regret to inform you that WWE is going crush angles; I know, I hate it too, but in a recent backstage segment immediately after Shotzi secured the number one contendership for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the former Blackheart ran into Emma to discuss the prospects of wrestling Ronda Rousey on a future event before the conversation broke down and turned into a discussion over whether or not the woman known to Impact Wrestling as Tenille Dashwood had a crush on Madcap Moss – who is her actual boyfriend, but that’s beside the point.

Fortunately, the boy talk didn’t last too long, as Shotzi ran into none other than Shayna Baszler on her way back to the locker room and found herself with a less-than-ideal outcome before hitting the showers.

“Look at you cheesin’ out,” Baszler said to Shotzi. “I mean, I guess congratulations are in order, right? Yeah, enjoy your time in the spotlight, ‘feeling like a contender.’ Let me explain to you what you actually won, okay? Ronda’s going to give you the beating of a lifetime. She’s going to cause you more pain and anguish than you have ever felt. What you actually won, is a broken arm. Or maybe you actually won your ankle snapped like a twig. Either way, I’m getting chills just thinking about it.”

Clearly annoyed, Shotzi clapped back in a major way.

“Are you done yet?” Shotzi asked. “Ronda has never been in the ring with someone like me. I belong here and I’m gonna prove it by enduring whatever she dishes out. And uh, I might just surprise Ronda, you, and the entire world.”

“You sure do have a lot to say to Ronda, don’t you?” Baszler asked.

When Shotzi confirmed that she does, she was met with the rude awakening that Rousey was, in fact, there, and before she could say anything to her face, her consciousness left the building via a choke out by the “Queen of Spades.”

So what gives? Is Rousey actually scared of Shotzi? Or is “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” actually afraid of “The Ballsy Bada–” and her tank? Either way, any fear on Rousey’s part isn’t reciprocated by Shotzi, as she detailed to Megan Morant on the SmackDown Lowdown.

Shotzi is ready to prove she belongs in WWE.

Speaking with Morant about securing her first-ever championship match as a member of the SmackDown roster, Shotzi laid out her statement of intent for arguably the most important match of her professional wrestling career.

“Honestly, I am just filled with so many emotions right now.” Shotzi said. “I can’t help but think about just everything I’ve gone through this year. Everything I’ve overcome, the good, the bad, it has led me to this moment. And I am more than ready to give Ronda the fight of her life. Even if she brings Shayna in to bully me, it doesn’t matter. I’m here and she’s getting it.”

While it’s hard to imagine a match between Rousey and any member of the WWE Universe wouldn’t open up with the “Rowdy” one as the heavy favorite, the sheer fact that Shotzi is competing for a championship after losing her last name, losing her tank, and losing much of her NXT presentation before Paul “Triple H” Levesque restored it, says a lot about the efforts of the green-haired Sports Entertainer both in and outside of the ring.