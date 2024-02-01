WWE superstar Bayley wants Paramore at WrestleMania 40.

WWE star Bayley is heading to WrestleMania 40 after her Royal Rumble win. And she has one request for the iconic band Paramore.

Paramore is WrestleMania 40 bound?

A post on X pointed out that Bayley's Royal Rumble gear featured the lyrics from Paramore's “Looking Up”: “It's not a dream anymore, it's worth fighting for.”

Bayley then quote-posted the user, beginning the hashtag, #ParamoreForMania. The hashtag has subsequently gone viral with over 3,000 posts of WWE fans clamoring for the band to appear at the Show of Shows.

This wouldn't be the first time that Bayley and Paramore have joined forces. The WWE star had previously asked Hayley Williams if she could use Paramore's “Simmer” for her WrestleMania 37 entrance. The request was given the green light.

Paramore has been together for two decades. The band's current lineup consists of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York. They have released six albums to date and have embarked on several headlining tours. In 2023, they served as one of the many opening acts on Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour.

Bayley has been a part of WWE for over a decade. She's a decorated superstar, with several title reigns under her belt. In her career, she has won the NXT Women's Championship and Raw Women's Championship once. She's also a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion (and the inaugural champion with Sasha Banks).

The star also won a Money in the Bank briefcase in 2019. In 2024, Bayley won the women's Royal Rumble for the first time in her career. She won by last eliminating Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill.

WrestleMania 40 is the WWE's marquee event. It will be held from April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.