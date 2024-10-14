During a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi made a slight change to her appearance. A fan noted that she was now sporting a middle part instead of her bangs. The superstar had an eight-word response for her critics.

The fan said, “Naomi ain't come to play[,] she done pulled out the middle part.” Naomi had a quick response, “Bc y'all bully me about my bangs, lol.”

At least she is honest. Fans will have to wait and see if she continues with the middle part hairstyle or if she reverts to bangs. She did defeat current WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax on SmackDown, so perhaps it is good luck.

On the October 11, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Naomi took on Jax in a non-title match. The 2024 women's Money in the Bank winner, Tiffany Stratton, was ringside to support her friend, Jax. The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez also watched the match from the announcer's table.

Morgan was there to scout her opponent at Crown Jewel. Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently announced the Crown Jewel Championship. Each brand's top champions will face in non-title matches, and the winner will be awarded the new belt.

As of the time of this writing, the matches will be World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Naomi's WWE return after walkout

During her first Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné), Naomi walked out of WWE with her tag team partner. They received indefinite suspensions for their actions and subsequently parted the company.

Naomi left to sign with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), where she was a previous TNA Knockouts World Champion. She made her debut in April 2023 and stayed for almost a full year.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Naomi returned as a surprise entrant in the women's match. She entered in the second slot and lasted over an hour before being eliminated by future ally Jade Cargill.

She subsequently signed with the SmackDown brand and has remained there since. Naomi qualified for the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. She was eliminated by Tiffany Stratton in the match with Becky Lynch ultimately winning it all.

A couple of months later, Naomi got her WrestleMania moment with Cargill and Bianca Belair. The trio teamed to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania XL. Naomi, Cargill, and Belair won the match.

Since then, Naomi has continued to be a featured part of SmackDown. She competed in a triple threat match against Bayley and Stratton in the former's first title defense of her recent reign as Women's Champion at Backlash: France. Bayley retained the title on that night. Naomi also competed in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, losing to Stratton.

Outside of her in-ring work for WWE, Naomi has appeared in their movie The Marine 5: Battleground with the Miz. She was also a regular on Total Divas, their reality series.