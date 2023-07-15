The Miz has been a member of the WWE Universe for almost 20 years. He's been a main event star who headlined WrestleMania, and he's been an opening match performer who famously had to change in the public bathrooms because of the cruel hazing of Chris Benoit and/or JBL, depending on which story you believe.

Though the “A-Lister” will happily tell you that he is still at the top of his game, as he informed the fine folks over at Busted Open Radio, the 42-year-old Hollywood by way of Parma, Ohio star is still open to giving advice to the next generation of WWE Superstars in order to build up even more stars into the future.

His biggest advice: make whatever opportunities you earn meme-worthy.

“Sometimes you're not going to have the main event storyline. It's your job as a WWE Superstar, that if you get one minute on Raw or SmackDown, you better make it a meme-worthy, talked-about-worthy minute. I tell this to all the younger guys, ‘my storyline isn't here, I don't have a storyline.' ‘You have time on the show. If you have time on the show, you have the ability to connect with an audience,'” The Miz said via Fightful.

“It sucks because one minute sometimes isn't a enough time,but you have to figure it out, you have to, or you're not going to make it as a main event. Once you start doing those one minutes where you make it meme-worthy, then it becomes two minutes and three minutes, and you get that main event storyline. Then, when the main event storyline goes away, you're still able to keep yourself at that level. That's what I've been able to do. I didn't do that the first time I had the WWE Championship. When I had it, I had the main event caliber and was in every main event. Once I lost the title and the main event storyline, I couldn't figure out how to get myself back into it until five years later. That's when something clicked, and I was like, ‘this is how I do it, this is how I build myself when I'm not in the main event stuff, this is how I insert myself into something that is relevant and means something.”

Is The Miz onto something? In a word, yes; LA Knight has practically built his entire career on getting himself over whether he's given 30 seconds or 30 minutes on any given show, and he's arguably the most organically over performer in the entire promotion. If young stars can follow The Miz's lead then who knows, maybe they will be “awesome” too.

The Miz has the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on his mind.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Busted Open Radio, The Miz was asked about his plans for WWE both now and in the future. Will the star of Miz and Mrs. continue to operate in the midcard, working with performers like Bronson Reed and Tommaso Ciampa who are still looking to establish themselves on RAW? Or does he have bigger aspirations on his mind, maybe going for Funther's Intercontinental Championship or even the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held in its first reign by Seth Rollins?

Though The Miz obviously isn't booking shows, if he has his way, he'll get a shot at Rollins in the not-too-distant future, as, in his opinion, the “A-Lister” is at his best when he's chasing something he wants, instead of resting on his laurels.

“I think the best Miz is a Miz with a chip on his shoulder,” The Miz said via Wrestling Inc. “I can go against a Seth Rollins and give him a run for his money, and I would love to hold [the WWE World Heavyweight Championship] for the first time. That’d be amazing.”

Whoa, should fans be gearing up for a feud between The Miz and Rollins at SumemrSlam? No, probably not, as the “Visionary” is reportedly going to be wrestling Finn Balor on the first Saturday in August. Still, if Rollins leaves that show with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship still around his waist, giving The Miz a shot at the title in an open challenge or as part of a B-List Premium Live Event like Payback could be a lot of fun, especially if he continues to go down this ultra-serious path where he's beating up on folks like Ciampa before the bell rings in order to give himself a competitive advantage against “better” performers. After 76 matches over the last decade-plus, why not see what match 77 looks like?