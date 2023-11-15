Who should have ended The Undertaker's streak? Well, according to the "Deadman" himself, it almost ended before it even became a thing.

For 21 years, there was no greater tradition in professional wrestling than The Undertaker‘s WrestleMania streak, a mark that rose all the way to 21-0 thanks to wins over everyone from Jake Roberts, to Shawn Michaels, and eventually CM Punk, who he defeated at WrestleMania 29.

Ever since fans became aware of the record, which happened between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s, depending on your fandom, spectators both in arenas and watching from home lined up to see if Mark Callaway would keep his winning way alive on WWE's grandest stage or if he would take the loss and give some performer an incredible rub bigger than any title win or grudge match victory ever could.

But did you know the streak almost ended a whole lot earlier than some fans may have hoped? It's true, if it wasn't for a major character change that cashed in the funeral bells for a “bada**” motorcycle, the streak may not have even been a thing, as Calloway noted on his brand new Six Feet Under podcast.

“I would have to think the percentages would be pretty high that the streak would have gotten broken sooner,” The Undertaker said via Fightful. “I don't know that for certain, but the percentages, and my understanding of our business, tells me that would have been a nice checkmark on somebody that was coming up. Little did we know that Steve's career would be cut short. Little did we know that Rock was going to come off and become a big movie star. I would have gotten fed to one of them, and it would have been the right thing to do.”

From 2001-2003, The Undertaker wasn't exactly afforded an impressive string of opponents at WrestleMania, with Triple H headlining a group that also featured Ric Flair and then the dynamic duo of A-Train and Big Show. While the record was still young at that point, with WrestleMania X8 marking the first time the streak was even acknowledged, giving someone like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson the rub would have been the right decision, as it could have placed a major feather in their proverbial cap. Still, once the streak became a thing, it made sense that someone big had to end it, someone as physically dominant as Brock Lesnar, even if that decision was incredibly controversial at the time.

The Undertaker reveals what it was like bunking with the Iron Sheik.

Elsewhere on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker discussed his time on the road with the Iron Sheik, who he had to bunk with earlier in his career.

While the Undertaker certainly had to deal with a lot of characters over the course of his professional wrestling career, as he worked alongside everyone from “Stone Cold” to Kane, and even Mr. Vince McMahon, Iron Sheik might have just been the biggest character of them all.

“I ended up back in my hotel room around 1:30 in the morning,” The Undertakers said via Fightful. “Sheik comes in, I don't know, maybe another 30 or 45 minutes after. I'm just right there on the edge of getting some good sleep and he goes, ‘Excellent, Marky, bubba. You getting good rest? That's excellent, brother.”

As the night progressed, things just kept getting weirder for Taker, as he was woken up by Sheik throughout the night due to his pension for late-night balcony workouts and really long showers.

“‘Oh my gosh, what am I? What have I got myself into?' I'm just trying to wrap these little thin blankets — I don't know where we were, we were out of roadway or something. I mean, the covers were thin. I'm trying to just wrap myself up like a burrito to create some friction. Finally, I'm trying to fall back asleep, and I hear the sliding glass door shut, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.' Instantly, the room was warmer. I'm looking at the clock, and I was like, ‘Man I've got another two hours that can sleep before we got to get up and get on the road again. So the next thing I hear, the shower is on. He's in there taking a shower, and I mean, it's the longest shower I've ever heard a human take,” Taker noted.

“Actually, I'm getting a little pissed, but I'm still a greenhorn, I'm still a rookie. I got no say, and he could twist me up in a knot anyway. He's a veteran. He had already had his big run with Hogan; it's the Sheik, dude. Didn't mean I'm not mad, but I also got to pay respects to the guys that came before me.”

Crazy, right? The Iron Shiek was just as relentless in the confines of his hotel room as he was in the ring? You don't say? Well, fortunately, The Undertaker decided to make a change to his travel plans from that point on, as he limited his potential roommates considerably from that point on.

“From that point forward, unless I absolutely had to, or it was Godfather or Brian Adams, those are the only two guys that I should have room with,” The Undertaker concluded.

