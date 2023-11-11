After watching rumors run wild ahead of Survivor Series, Dave Meltzer attempted to set the record straight about CM Punk in WWE.

As crazy as it may sound, we are just over two weeks away from Survivor Series, when the WWE Universe will descend on the city of Chicago to load up the United Center with a pair of WarGames matches and… cheer on CM Punk, who may or may not be debuting on the show.

That's right, despite remaining one of the most popular performers in all of wrestling, leading AEW in merch sales for the year despite missing a solid swatch of time due to, you know, being fired, seemingly no one has any idea of whether or not the “Best in the World” will make his way to down to proverbial street to the “House That Jordan Built” to do… something, be that a run-in, a surprise appearance, or even a surprise match a la Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38.

Discussing what the WWE Universe has to look forward to, or not, at Survivor Series, Dave Meltzer relaid his latest round of reporting on Wrestling Observer Radio, and basically, it sounds like no one really knows one way or another.

“Basically every rumor out there has been denied to us regarding backstory and his coming,” Dave Meltzer said via WrestleTalk. “This is pro wrestling and anything can happen, but stories like he was in front of the board of directors is not accurate. Those in creative have not been told of anything involving him and those who would normally be in the know about these things, including on the big surprises like Cody Rhodes stuff before anyone else, don’t know anything. That doesn’t mean he’s not coming, just the back stories regarding his coming aren’t accurate. I was told weeks ago that it was a ‘no,' just like the other times talks had been opened through his reps. But like any ‘no' circumstances could change it. If they feel they need a business jolt, they’ve got it in their back pocket. If they smell blood on the AEW carcass, the Punk move on television can be their shark response. If they believe there is a fan groundswell for it, they could give it a shot.”

Could WWE really just sit on CM Punk and deploy him – not to mention employ him – when they need a major ratings mover? Sure thing, while the idea of Punker going to Impact/TNA does sound like a good time, it's safe to say they probably don't have the monetary compensation needed to get through the door, let alone a platform big enough to make the juice worth the “Best in the World's” proverbial squeeze. Unless AEW has a major come together moment with Punk, WWE might just be the only game in town.

Britt Baker believes CM Punk will forever have a place in AEW history.

Speaking of CM Punk in AEW, while fans may never again see the “Best in the World” wrestle in Tony Khan's company, minus in clip packages, his place in the promotion's lore is forever locked, as he helped to elevate the brand to arguably it's biggest success of all time.

Discussing Punk in an interview with Maggie & Perloff, Britt Baker explained that, whole things didn't work out the way many would have liked, his return to professional wrestling will forever go down as a special part of AEW's history.

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be,” Britt Baker said via Fightful. “You can't take that out of the wrestling books. I'm really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent. It didn't work out, it wasn't a fit, but it's always going to be part of the AEW story. It's just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn't work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW and got to wrestle in Chicago again?”

To answer Baker's question, it was incredibly cool to see Punk return in Chicago both on Rampage and in the ring on three different occasions. While only time will tell if his efforts at All In, defeating long-time rival Samoa Joe in the opening match of the show, will go down as his farewell to the industry, it is safe to say his run in AEW, as contentious as it was at times, will be an important part of not just his history, but of professional wrestling history period.