Despite losing their Fatal Fourway Showcase match at WrestleMania 39 to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, there wasn’t a hotter tag team than Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez heading into RAW. They got a win over Damage CTRL to secure the number one contendership for Becky Lynch and Lita’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on RAW, beat the “Ballsy Baddies,” Shotzi and Natalya, on SmackDown to build up some momentum, and even after Lita had to be replaced by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in the match due to an attack backstage, the wind was still at the team’s back heading into their championship match.

Fortunately, the match still went on, even if it didn’t have to, and after working through one of the ugliest championship matches you’ll ever see, with Rodriguez literally slamming Lynch into her partner on the mat, in the end, Morgan got the pin on Stratus for the 1-2-3 and the impromptu team can now call themselves champions once more.

If that was that, then that would be that, right? Neither Trish Stratus nor Lita felt long for weekly television, considering their age and Hall of Fame pedigree, so dropping the straps now would free them up to do whatever they normally want to do. Fortunately for fans in the arena, Stratus decided to shake things up and actually turned on Lynch after the loss, hinting that maybe, just maybe, their program isn’t over after all. Who attacked Lita? Was it Stratus? Or does she have allies who can help her to fight her battles on a weekly basis? Either way, it would appear another match may be in order at either Backlash or SummerSlam, much to the chagrin of fans around the world.