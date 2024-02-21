As he hints at a potential pairing with the Maximum Male Models on the indies, would Tyler Breeze consider making a return to WWE?

Tyler Breeze is a WWE free agent… kind of.

Though technically under contract with the promotion as part of his involvement with UpUpDownDown, appearing regularly on Xavier Woods' YouTube show and even bumping across the proverbial screen to The Bump to talk wrestling in person from time to time, Breeze is also allowed to wrestle (almost) anywhere else he'd like to, so long as it isn't being broadcast on television for a company like AEW.

Working seven matches since making his return last July, Breeze has slowly but surely been getting back into the swing of things, even hinting at a potential pairing with the group formerly known as the Maximum Male Models, Mansoor and Mason D. Maddon, in future trios matches. And yet, when asked about his time in WWE in an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Breeze noted that he would consider returning to WWE if the conditions were right, as he still has plenty to give to the professional wrestling work if the right opportunity presents itself.

“Oh yeah, 100%. Yeah, I don’t see why not. It’s one of those things where it’s kind of crazy to think about. I’m only 36. I guess because I was hired when I was 23 and I started wrestling when I was 19, and it feels like forever, and it feels like I should be 50 or 60, but I am 36, so I still got some years. I’m not some ancient dude. Especially too, when I start wrestling around, when I wrestle at the schools, I do a couple of independents here and there, I’m still excited for wrestling. I’m still excited to do what we do. I haven’t lost the passion for it. I still like seeing the crowd be excited or do what you want them to do. Even when I see them, and they go, ‘Man, I love the stuff that you do on UpUpDownDown,’ or, ‘I remember this match,’ it’s still in me. So if the right opportunity came around, if something worked, then yeah, man. I got a great relationship with WWE, and I got a great relationship with Hunter and everybody else. So luckily I’ve kept these bridges very well-built, so yeah, man, I’m open to whatever. It’s all good.”

What would Breeze look like in 2024 as a member of WWE? Would he be able to shine where the Maximum Males Models failed spectacularly, becoming hated by Triple H's creative team before being released? Or would Breeze be better off working indie matches while still collecting those WWE paychecks, working alongside Maddon and Mansoor, and becoming a fan favorite once more as he builds towards something bigger when his UpUpDownDown money goes away? Fans will have to see which path Breeze travels down to find out.

Dave Meltzer celebrates WWE's white hot product in 2024.

Speaking of WWE in 2024, Dave Meltzer recently discussed the promotion's string of ticket-selling successes on his Wrestling Observer Radio, including a massive sold-out show in Anaheim, California, on the go-home episode of RAW before the Elimination Chamber.

Sure, some of this success may be because of the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but in Meltzer's opinion, the promotion's entire creative output has become white hot.

“WWE's on fire, you know what I mean? They're on fire. They are so popular. They sold out tonight in Anaheim for just a normal RAW. San Jose, I don't know if it's gonna sell out, but it's not far from it, so they may sell out next Monday. It's WrestleMania season, so that's picked up. There was some period where they were starting to slide, then they got rejuvenated. It's funny because these shows have had big, big walk-ups, and it's not like Dwayne's (The Rock's) on the show, but it feels like because Dwayne was on TV that, all of a sudden, WWE's even hotter than it's been. With or without him. I guess maybe the rating this week will indicate something. Although last week on RAW was really just the Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins segment that was really big. And this one, when it comes to that stuff, on tonight's show they didn't really go in that direction much. There was a little bit of a tease of Cody and Seth together, but they weren't really over..”

Say what you will about WWE's current storylines, but it's clear the promotion is white hot with fans at the moment and will likely continue to build bigger and bigger with each passing week until WrestleMania 40 and maybe even beyond. If Triple H and the company can keep creative on the right track, it's hard to even imagine how big things could get for WWE in this new wrestling boom period.