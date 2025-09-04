Take it in, folks, John Cena's WWE farewell tour is nearing its end, and with less than 10 appearances left through the end of the year, his last Friday Night SmackDown may be sooner than expected.

Currently, Cena is scheduled for seven more appearances during his WWE farewell tour. That includes the upcoming Wrestlepalooza and Crown Jewel, which he is confirmed for. So, with that in mind, his last SmackDown may be on September 5.

WrestleVotes reports that “some” expect the September 5 edition of SmackDown to be Cena's “final” time on the blue brand. Hopefully, he makes the most of it.

“According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it's unlikely another will be a SmackDown event,” they reported.

If this is true, it would be a fitting end to Cena's SmackDown career. According to WrestleVotes, it would end at the same place he debuted on the brand. “Cena will have debuted and ended his run on the blue brand in the very same building, Chicago's Allstate Arena,” their report said.

Why is John Cena's WWE farewell tour ending?

His last match is expected to be in December to close out the calendar. It appears he will compete at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

After that, Cena will be done competing in WWE. He is usually a man of his word, so don't expect any Ric Flair-like comebacks. Once he is done, he very well may be finished.

Cena announced his farewell tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. He wanted to give WWE fans around the world one more chance to see him before he hangs up the jean shorts.

The tour then began on January 6, 2025, the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere. His first match during the final run was at the Royal Rumble, as he took part in the annual battle royal.

He then competed at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41, winning his record-setting 17th world championship at the latter. Cena would hold the Undisputed WWE Championship until SummerSlam, losing it back to Cody Rhodes.

At Clash in Paris, Cena defeated Logan Paul in a singles match. Now, he appears to be set to resume his longstanding feud with Brock Lesnar, who attacked Cena at SummerSlam.