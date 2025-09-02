It has been thought that WWE legend AJ Lee is retired, but could the former Divas Champion make her return soon?

It's possible Lee could aid her husband, CM Punk, in his feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Having a woman on his side would help even the odds, and it appears Lee's return is closer to happening than ever.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Lee's name “has been brought up in numerous pitches internally” recently (via Sports Illustrated). Nothing is confirmed, but it appears that “there has been more traction on it of late than in previous years.”

Fans will have to wait and see how this pans out. Additionally, Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba confirmed that Lee is being “brought up in WWE creative meetings in recent months.”

Will AJ Lee ever return to WWE?

Whether or not Lee ever comes back to the squared circle is unclear. As Fightful Select's report notes, Lee has “largely been uninterested in making a return to the ring since her retirement.” Still, fans have been wishing for it for years.

Even if she comes back, would Lee be ready to rumble? It has been over a decade since her last match in WWE. However, Lee had a recurring role in the second season of Heels, in which her husband stars. It does not sound like WWE is concerned about ring rust with her.

“One WWE higher up in the last few weeks had told Fightful that if she were to return, they don't have concerns about her time out of the ring for a number of reasons,” Ross Sapp said. “One being that she looks like she just left TV at all times, and because she's married to someone who also took a long amount of time off from wrestling and returned.”

So, perhaps Lee will team up with her husband sooner rather than later. WWE is moving its PLEs to ESPN+ with WrestlePalooza on September 20. They will want to create big moments during the show. Lee's return is one of the biggest they could make.

Until then, it is all speculation. WrestlePalooza is only a few weeks away. Perhaps that is when WWE fans will finally hear “Let's Light It Up” in an area once again.