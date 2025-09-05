Following being called out by Nikki Bella for his Clash in Paris comments, WWE commentator Wade Barrett has broken his silence on the matter.

During her recent Nikki & Brie Show, Bella called out Barrett for his comments. She went as far as claiming that Barrett “avoided” her during the following episode of Monday Night RAW, which was unusual for him.

Now, Barrett has responded, refuting any claims that he “avoided” her. Luckily, he is open to having a “conversation” with her to clear the air.

“I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes,” said Barrett. “I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at RAW, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true.”

WWE star Nikki Bella and Wade Barrett's beef, explained

The beef between Bella and Barrett recently stemmed at Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. During the pre-show, Barrett had made comments about the way women's wrestling has evolved since Bella's first WWE stint.

Bella took exception to these comments. On her podcast, she told her sister about her reaction. She claimed that he “tried to avoid making eye contact with me in the hallway.”

However, she was still hoping to talk to him about it. She conceded that she understands Barrett's role as the “heel” commentator, which means real-life things may be used in his comments. Bella then praised Michael Cole's ability to do this.

“He knows how to take a life story and put it into what we do,” Bella said of Cole. “Because that is real. We don't go out there as robots or as superheroes; we are actually professional athletes. We go through real things, and we have to [make] that a part of it.

“And honestly, that stuff really doesn't bother me because I get it. I was watching the pre-show, and I saw what Wade was saying about me [during] the pre-show. I was sitting there getting ready in the locker room, I'm like, Ow, okay. That's fine. But what I loved [was] how Michael Cole then [rephrased] it about what I've been to, what got me here, this era of me,” Bella continued.

Hopefully, they are able to clear the air. It sounds like they were on good terms before everything went down. A conversation may do wonders.