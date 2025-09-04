There appears to be a rift between WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and Friday Night SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett following comments he made at Clash in Paris.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via WrestleTalk), Bella said that she heard what Barrett had said about her during the Clash in Paris pre-show. He had made comments about the advancements of the women's division in WWE since the Bella Twins' initial run in the early 2010s.

While Bella would love to clear the air, Barrett allegedly “avoided” her during the following episode of Monday Night RAW, which is unusual. It sounds like they usually talk, but he did not talk to her.

“I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett,” Bella said. “He avoided me on Monday, which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me. He tried to avoid making eye contact with me in the hallway.”

On one hand, Bella understands his duties as the “heel commentator.” However, Michael Cole, who juxtaposes Barrett, blends real-life elements into his comments in a “beautiful” way.

Nikki Bella addresses recent comments made by Wade Barrett “I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett. He avoided me on Monday which was shocking… “I saw what Wade was saying about me on the pre-show, like, ‘Oh. Okay. That's fine.'”pic.twitter.com/RLDv9ouCgx — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 4, 2025

“He knows how to take a life story and put it into what we do,” Bella praised. “Because that is real. We don't go out there as robots or as superheroes; we are actually professional athletes. We go through real things, and we have to [make] that a part of it.

“And honestly, that stuff really doesn't bother me because I get it. I was watching the pre-show, and I saw what Wade was saying about me [during] the pre-show. I was sitting there getting ready in the locker room, I'm like, Ow, okay. That's fine. But what I loved [was] how Michael Cole then [rephrased] it about what I've been to, what got me here, this era of me,” she continued.

Hopefully, Bella and Barrett are able to clear the air. Stuff happens, and it's up to them to resolve the drama. Bella seems open to having a conversation, and hopefully, Barrett is too.