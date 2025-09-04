While former Women's World Champion Naomi is out due to her pregnancy, she is keeping up with the news, including the potential WWE return of AJ Lee.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the news. Naomi responded to a resurfaced post from Wrestle Ops about the former Divas Champion's comeback to the ring. Previously, she promised she would not retire until Lee returned to the ring.

Of course, this was said before her pregnancy announcement. She is not happy about the timing of this. “If she returns while I’m out y'all will witness the crash out of the century on this app [warning emoji],” she wrote on X.

When is AJ Lee going to return to WWE?

Fans are expecting Lee to return to WWE as soon as the September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Speculation has been ramping up in recent days.

This is due to Becky Lynch's part in the feud between Seth Rollins and Lee's husband, CM Punk. Lynch cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. Since then, WWE has been teasing the return of Lee to even the odds.

Article Continues Below

She could come back before the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE on September 20, 2025. It marks the first WWE event to broadcast on ESPN+, and they are going all out with the lineup. John Cena and Iyo Sky are some of the names expected to compete there.

But it is all speculative. The clues are there, but WWE has left the door open for anyone to fill the spot. Fans will have to wait and see what happens.

It has been over a decade since Lee left WWE and retired from professional wrestling. Her last match took place on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Years later, she joined Women of Wrestling (WOW). Lee served as an executive producer of the promotion until her departure in 2023.

So, it has been a long time since Lee competed in the squared circle. However, she had a recurring role in the second season of Heels, a professional wrestling drama.