It sounds like WWE is going all out for Wrestlepalooza, the first PLE to broadcast on ESPN+, and that could include the long-awaited return of AJ Lee after over a decade away from the squared circle.

Speculation over Lee's return to the ring has ramped up in recent days. Her husband, CM Punk, is in the midst of a feud with Seth Rollins and the Vision faction (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman). At Clash in Paris, Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso thanks to the help of his wife, Becky Lynch.

They then began teasing Lee's return to even the odds against Rollins and Lynch. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports Lee is going to make an in-ring comeback, presumably at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

The announcement will be made sooner. Ross Sapp said that “most in the company consider it a forgone conclusion that she will be announced or be at this Friday's SmackDown.”

In case this wasn't enough to convince fans Lee was returning, WWE Shop seemingly confirmed it. Wrestling Daze took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask WWE Shop what they should wear to SmackDown if Lee is returning.

WWE Shop responded in a since-deleted post. “With AJ Lee's return to the ring, we are looking to have some [fire emoji] gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza,” they replied. Assuming this is real, it sounds like WWE is gearing up to drop merch timed to Lee's return.

Article Continues Below

WWE Shop’s response to an AJ Lee merch inquiry. pic.twitter.com/4TfVae3WGJ — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 3, 2025

When is AJ Lee returning to WWE?

If all goes according to plan, Lee will be back in WWE as soon as the Friday, September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Presumably, Lee will team with Punk to take on Rollins and Lynch. This would mark the first time Lee has shared the ring with Lynch or Rollins.

What happens after that is unclear. Is Lee back for the long haul, or is she a chapter in Rollins and Punk's feud? That will likely come to light following the mixed tag team match. Perhaps Lee will have a singles program with Lynch. After all, she has never won the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Fightful Select notes Lee's return “could end up being more than a one off.”