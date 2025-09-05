Following his surprise return at SummerSlam, it sounds like WWE star Brock Lesnar will confront John Cena in his last appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

Fight Select reports Lesnar is expected to travel to Chicago, Illinois, to be part of the September 5 edition of SmackDown. If it's true, it will be a star-studded episode, with the potential return of AJ Lee happening.

“A major WWE star is expected to be in Chicago and very well could be on what looks to be a huge SmackDown,” their report read. “Fightful Select has learned that Brock Lesnar has been scheduled to travel to Chicago this week. Friday’s episode of SmackDown emanates from Chicago.”

Why is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE on SmackDown?

All signs point to Lesnar crossing paths with Cena. After all, it was Cena who Lesnar attacked upon his WWE return at SummerSlam on August 3.

They are likely heading towards a match at Wrestlepalooza, WWE's first PLE on ESPN+. Lesnar is also reportedly advertised for the next two episodes of SmackDown heading into Wrestlepalooza.

So, it sounds like the “Beast Incarnate” is fully back in the fold. It is unknown if he is back for the long haul or a one-off feud with Cena. Cena is in the final months of his farewell tour from wrestling.

There is a chance Lesnar isn't the only return during the September 5 edition of SmackDown. Lee may also make her wrestling comeback after over a decade away from WWE.

If that is true, it will be a star-studded show. Cena, Lesnar, Lee, and CM Punk are expected to be part of the show. Fans will only have to wait a few hours to see how it all goes down.

Before his SummerSlam return, Lesnar was on an extended hiatus. He had last appeared at the 2023 SummerSlam event, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in the rubber match to their feud.

He was then named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Lesnar was kept out of WWE for over a year until the 2025 SummerSlam. He missed two WrestleMania cycles due to the hiatus.