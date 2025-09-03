Following reports that he blew off a charity wrestling event put on by Global Wrestling King, former WWE star Matt Riddle has refuted the claims.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to break his silence. Riddle fired back at GWK, refuting several parts of the report, including that it wasn't a charity event until the “last second.” He also said that he wasn't booked for anything, despite being promised certain things.

I wish you nothing but the best GWK but stop lying bro pic.twitter.com/6HSvoI4AKP — Matthew Riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The reason I didn't go is because you booked me [on] a flight on Thursday for a show that was happening [on] Sunday,” Riddle explained. “And you said you were booking me [for] meet-and-greets, other matches, and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled, and I was gonna sit in a hotel room for two days in London.

“I told you multiple times I can't do that or wouldn't do that and I got work for Friday and Saturday and Thursday — I worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday — and I told you I'd fly to London [on] Saturday evening, you said, ‘You pay for it,' I go, ‘No, you pay for it. Take it out of my pay. Whatever.' You guys refused. So I flew to Miami and wrestled there, alright?” he continued.

He further clarified that he “never said I wouldn't pay you guys back.” Riddle also claimed that GWK booked him the “worst flight in history,” which was a middle seat without a meal or checked bag. “GWK, this is probably your last run,” he concluded.

Did ex-WWE star Matt Riddle no-show the charity event?

If he is to be believed, Riddle seemingly skipped the show due to promises not coming true. It sounds like GWK is framing Riddle as the bad guy.

Fans will have to wait and see if GWK responds. The initial report came from Cultaholic, who alleged Riddle “ripped off” GWK's charity event. They stated Riddle didn't even make the flight overseas. That appears true, but Riddle's video gives more context.