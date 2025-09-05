As he returns to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, for Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Superstar CM Punk celebrated the homecoming by visiting Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

He posted a selfie from Wrigley Field as he stood on the field on his Instagram Stories. Punk wrote two words over the picture. “Fortunate,” he said. “Grateful.”

On Friday, September 5, 2025, WWE will broadcast SmackDown live from Allstate Arena in Chicago. Punk is one of the many big names set to appear on the show. Others include John Cena and potentially Brock Lesnar. Additionally, Punk's wife, AJ Lee, may make her return to WWE after over a decade.

Is WWE star CM Punk from Chicago?

Punk is famously billed from Chicago, Illinois. He was born and raised there, and he reps his favorite teams like the Cubs. He won the WWE Championship for the first time at Allstate Arena against Cena in 2011 at Money in the Bank.

Another key moment in Punk's career that happened in his hometown was his return to wrestling. On August 20, 2021, Punk returned to wrestling after initially retiring, debuting on a special episode of AEW Dynamite. It emanated from the United Center in Chicago.

On November 25, 2023, Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. It took place at Allstate Arena, and Punk shocked the world by coming back to the company he had left nearly a decade earlier.

Currently, Punk is entrenched in a feud with Seth Rollins. They recently fought in a fatal four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris that also included LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Punk looked like he was going to secure the win. However, Rollins's wife, Becky Lynch, got involved, costing Punk the match. Now, it looks like Lee could return to even the odds.

He has been feuding with Rollins for years. They had their first singles match during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Punk won, but Rollins would come out on top in their next encounters. Rollins leads the Vision faction, which features Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker.