It has been a fall from grace for former WWE star Matt Riddle since his release, who allegedly no-showed a recent wrestling event for charity.

Cultaholic reports Riddle “ripped off” a charity wrestling event that took place on Sunday, August 31, 2025. He was set to face Simon Miller in a singles match at Global Wrestling King's A New Kingdom Rises. The event was organized to raise money for charities that support survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans, according to Cultaholic.

However, he did not make the UK show. In fact, Cultaholic reports he didn't even make the trip overseas. To make matters worse, he has yet to return the deposit that the promotion paid him to work their event.

Hopefully, the situation is remedied. It was noted in Cultaholic's video about the situation that Global Wrestling King had to “give out a lot of refunds for meet-and-greets” at the event.

Why did ex-WWE star Matt Riddle blow off the charity event?

The reason for Riddle's no-show was not made clear. Hopefully, everything is good on his end. Fans will probably learn more about the situation as it continues to unfold.

Currently, Riddle is on the independent wrestling circuit. He spent several. years with WWE before his release in 2023. Since then, he has had stints in Major League Wrestling (MLW), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

During his time with WWE, Riddle was a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Randy Orton. He also won the United States Championship once on the main roster.

After Orton suffered a back injury that would keep him out for 18 months, Riddle became a singles Superstar again. He had feuds with Seth Rollins and Gunther before his release. He also briefly teamed with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Before his wrestling career, Riddle was a successful mixed martial artist. He competed in the UFC from 2008 to 2013. Additionally, he has had fights in Bellator MMA and Titan FC.