Deion Sanders has always been a man of charm. Whether dazzling crowds on the football field, commanding attention in press conferences, or engaging in playful banter, Coach Prime knows how to work a room. That energy was on full display when he sat down with The Bella Twins—Nikki and Brie—during Super Bowl Radio Row, leading to a lively conversation that blurred the lines between humor and flirtation, SI reports.

A Playful Exchange with a Dash of Advice

The conversation took an amusing turn when the topic of direct messages came up. Sanders, ever the sage, suggested the twins keep their DMs in “vanish mode” to maintain privacy and discretion. The lighthearted tip was met with laughter, but the real highlight came when Brie Bella revealed her long-standing admiration for the NFL legend.

“What's your favorite color?” Sanders asked.

Brie didn’t hesitate. “Well, lately I've been into dark chocolate,” she responded. “So that's been my thing. I like dark chocolate. Even in my search, you'll see dark chocolate. I love it.”

Sanders, always quick on his feet, leaned into the moment. “Dark chocolate, huh? You're into dark chocolate? I understand. She said dark chocolate.”

The exchange had the room buzzing. It was clear there was a playful energy in the air, adding a bit of spice to the conversation.

From Childhood Crush to Full-Circle Moment

This wasn’t the first time Brie had professed her admiration for Sanders. Back in January, during an episode of the We Got Time Today podcast, she revealed that Coach Prime was her high school crush. Before stepping into the wrestling ring, Brie had been a massive football fan, and despite her family’s deep Philadelphia Eagles roots, she was all in on Deion Sanders—even when he played for the Cowboys.

“I was looking through a box of my childhood photos, and I’m like, I need to find a picture of me in Deion’s jersey,” she shared. “But my grandfather, full-blown Italian from South Philly, so we’re diehard Eagles fans. It was very hard on my family because they’re like, ‘Wait, she has Deion Sanders’ Dallas Cowboys jersey?' The fact that you were my crush could have got me kicked out of my family.”

The nostalgia didn’t end there. Brie admitted she had a poster of Sanders hanging on her wall, right between Shania Twain and Gwen Stefani. When asked what drew her to Coach Prime, she simply said, “You kinda had that bad boy attitude.”

Between the teasing, shared admiration, and full-circle moments, it was clear that Sanders and the Bella Twins had a unique chemistry. Whether it was all in good fun or the start of something more, one thing is certain—Deion Sanders remains as captivating off the field as he was on it.