If the stars ever align and Ballerina star Ana de Armas ever goes into professional wrestling, she will have a badass ring name that she revealed to WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

Green got to interview de Armas for the new John Wick spin-off movie. As the interview concluded, Green asked what de Armas' ring name would be.

“I love the ‘Baba Yaga,'” de Armas revealed. “I do love the ‘Baba Yaga,' so I'm gonna stick with that.”

Can't believe my first interview was with none other than Ana de Armas — talking all things @WWE x @ballerinamovie 🩰🔪 What a collab. pic.twitter.com/FRbfVdlsjS — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 5, 2025

So, Ana the Baba Yaga is going to be vying for championship gold if she ever goes to WWE. Smartly, Green wants to tag team with de Armas, not face her.

It was also nice that de Armas acknowledged the world of professional wrestling. De Armas said, “Oh gosh, I don't know how you do what you do. So much respect. Seriously.”

Green returned the favor. “I have been a stunt actress before I was a professional wrestler, and I'm telling you, stunts is one of the hardest things I've ever done, so I really respect you for diving in.”

Will Ana de Armas ever wrestle with Chelsea Green in WWE?

Whether or not de Armas ever steps into the ring remains to be seen. She does not have any obvious ties to professional wrestling besides her interview with Green, but she would be a welcome addition to any show.

There have been several celebrities to step in the ring recently. Of course, Logan Paul is a full-time member of the roster, and others, such as Bad Bunny and Travis Scott, have had critical roles in high-profile feuds.

De Armas has a background in stunts, thanks to her work in No Time to Die, The Gray Man, and now Ballerina. She has had three action-packed roles recently, and she would make a great fit in professional wrestling.

Ballerina is the first John Wick spin-off movie. It follows Eve (de Armas), a woman seeking revenge for the death of her father. She begins training in the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

De Armas is also coming off a recent Oscar nomination for her performance in Blonde. She played Marilyn Monroe in the biopic, which was directed by Andrew Dominik.