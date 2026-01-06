Yesterday, on the Dec. 5, 2026, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed CM Punk defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the Vision's Bron Breakker.

The two collided for nearly 30 minutes in the main event of the special Stranger Things crossover episode. Despite a closely contested battle, Breakker failed to defeat Punk, as the ‘Second City Saint” retained his title.

Midway through the match, fans witnessed Breakker attempt a Frankensteiner off the top rope, which he missed and landed hard on the ring canvas. Soon enough, concerns emerged about Breakker's injury status and physical health after the bout.

Article Continues Below

However, as fans expressed their concerns on social media, Bryan Alvarez of WON noted that WWE’s medical team cleared Breakker following yesterday's episode. “Bron was checked out by medical after the show and was cleared,” Alvarez wrote. Speaking on the latest edition of WOR, Alvarez also claimed that both Punk and Breakker were fine after the show.

The World Heavyweight Championship match was promoted for several weeks, with Breakker and Punk beginning a feud with each other since Survivor Series: WarGames. During the bout, fans saw all members of the Vision (Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul) interfere. However, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee came out to make the save and help Punk retain his gold.

The rest of the show also featured a few other title matches, including Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defeating The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the Women's Tag-Team Championship, while Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri to win the Women's Intercontinental title for the second time.