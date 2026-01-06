While she was not in Brooklyn, New York, for the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was watching with a keen eye.

She took to her Instagram Stories during the show, responding to a fan's sign who was sitting in one of the front rows. Their sign read, “I [love] Nikki Bella.”

Nikki Bella via IG story. ❝It's soooo not over…❞ pic.twitter.com/Vte7q6mOCE — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

Bella responded to the fan, posting a picture of her TV when the sign was being held up. “I love you too [kiss mark emoji],” Bella said in response. “It's' sooo not over…. [Monday Night Bella].”

What is”soooo not over”? Perhaps she is referring to her ongoing WWE run, or, more specifically, her feud with Stephanie Vaquer over the Women's World Championship.

Either way, fans won't likely have to wait long for an answer. Bella is part of the RAW roster, and she could be back as soon as the Jan. 12 edition next week.

Nikki Bella's ongoing WWE feud

Bella is currently entrenched in a feud with Vaquer over the Women's World Championship. She last competed during the Dec. 29 edition of RAW. Bella lost in a triple threat match against Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship.

Before that, Bella unsuccessfully challenged for the championship at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29, 2025. This was the first match of her feud with Vaquer.

Not long before their Survivor Series match, Bella was aligned with Vaquer. They had teamed up weeks prior to face Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Rodriguez.

Heading into WrestleMania season, expect Bella to continue to be a crucial part of WWE's programming. She made her return to the promotion at the 2025 Royal Rumble on Feb. 1. A few months later, she returned again to promote the second edition of the Evolution PLE, which would air on July 13.

At the event, Bella competed in a battle royal for a Women's World Championship match. She would then have a brief feud with Becky Lynch heading into Clash in Paris. Now, she's feuding with Vaquer.