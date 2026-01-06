Winning the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Iyo Sky came at a price for WWE's Rhea Ripley, who suffered a bloody injury as a result of the match during the Jan. 5, 2026, Stranger Things-coded edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ripley took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) “took my nail,” as she shared a picture of her bloody finger. Her fingernail, as promised, was missing as a result of the match.

Luckily, as her follow-up post reinforced, the team of Ripley and Sky, dubbed “Rhiyo,” won the Women's Tag Team Championship. She shared a picture of herself with Sky and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as they did Sky's famous emote following the match on RAW. “But Rhiyo took their titles,” she wrote over the picture with a face blowing a kiss and crying laughing emojis.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky's WWE championship win on RAW

Ripley and Sky vs. the Kabuki Warriors opened the Jan. 5 edition of RAW. The teams were fighting over the Kabuki Warriors' Women's Tag Team Championship.

After a back-and-forth contest, Ripley and Sky picked up the win. After taking Sane out of the equation, Ripley hit a Riptide on Asuka, setting Sky up to hit her signature moonsault. Ripley then pinned Asuka to secure the win.

This was the second time Ripley won the Women's Tag Team Championship, and the third time for Sky. However, this was their first reign as a duo. Previously, Ripley won the titles with Nikki A.S.H. Sky has won the championship twice with former Superstar Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.

It remains unclear what the future holds for the duo. Will they continue to feud with the Kabuki Warriors, or will they find new challengers?

Either way, Ripley and Sky are two of WWE's biggest stars. So, they will make the most of this new opportunity as Women's Tag Team Champions.