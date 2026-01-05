Recently, a report had emerged about WWE Superstar Michin getting pulled out of the promotion's ongoing Holiday live tour. The WWE star had confirmed the update on her Instagram profile while a report surfaced from Fightful about Michin's injury. Now, Fightful Select has released another injury update regarding Michin's SmackDown ally and former Hit Row member, B-Fab.

The update notes that B-Fab sustained an injury during her appearance on the WWE Live Holiday Tour. She had recently replaced Michin on the tour after the latter had suffered a shoulder injury. It is now feared that B-Fab has possibly suffered a concussion and has been withdrawn from the tour. Although Fightful Select failed to report whether she actually sustained a concussion, or if WWE was just being cautious.

B-Fab wrestled Jade Cargill on the Jan. 1, 2026, event in a Women's Championship match in Syracuse and was not at the SmackDown taping the following night. Currently, several WWE stars, including Michin, Sheamus, Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, and more, are suffering from injuries and are on a hiatus.

Who is WWE SmackDown wrestler B-Fab?

Article Continues Below

B-Fab, real name Briana Brandy, started her WWE journey after signing in 2019, initially competing on NXT before appearing on TV in 2020 as a member of the Hit Row stable in 2021. Although she was released by the promotion in 2021, she soon started appearing on the indies. B-Fab returned to WWE in 2022 as part of the SmackDown roster with a reformed Hit Row. She slowly transitioned from a managerial position to an in-ring role.

In 2024, she joined sides with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits as part of The Pride. Through 2025, she continued developing as a singles performer. She later formed a tag team with Michin, with whom she regularly appeared on SmackDown.